Church jumps into action, blocks graffiti with bus
URBANA — The graffiti was easy to spot by anyone driving on Interstate 74 in Urbana this morning.
Until Faith Community Crusaders Church’s assistant pastor took action.
Around 10 a.m., the Rev. Ethan Durst parked one of the church’s buses to partially block the 8-foot-high ‘THE END IS NIGH’ message “to keep interstate drivers from seeing it,” he said.
“It’s unfortunate,” said Durst, whose church at 2111 N. Willow Rd. still is adjusting to scheduling changes brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic,
Urbana police and the church were notified early this morning of the vandalism.
Durst said members of the church would begin the process of removing the graffiti later today.
News-Gazette