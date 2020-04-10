Area pastors show off their masks. Left to right, top to bottom, are: David Allison, Rantoul Church of the Nazarene; Renee Antrosio, Champaign New Covenant Fellowship; Andy Baker, Fisher River Valley Church of Christ; David Bowen, Hoopeston Church of God; Florence Caplow, Unitarian Universalist Church of U-C; Nick Carlson, Gibson City New Beginnings Christian; Shanae Dowell, Danville 21st Century Christian Worship Center; Matt Filicsky, Fairmount, Fairview and Georgetown United Methodist Church; Robert Freeman, Urbana First UMC; John Hauck, Paxton First UMC; Sandi Hire, Villa Grove UMC; Kent Hollis, Champaign Meadowbrook Community Church; Scott Keeble, Copper Creek Church; Jim Lehmann, Flatville Immanuel Lutheran; Beth Maynard, Champaign Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal; Richard Miller, Urbana Philo Road Church of Christ; Chuck Moore, Savoy First Baptist; Kathy Murphy, Broadlands and Ogden UMC; Tabitha Nelson, Tolono UMC; Sheryl Palmer, Champaign Faith UMC; Andrew Powell, Grace Church of Mahomet; Brian Romanowski, First Baptist of Mahomet; Jason Schifo, Community Evangelical Free Church of Mahomet; Michael Schuermann, Champaign University Lutheran; Craig Sweet, Mahomet UMC; Keith Thomas, Champaign Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist; Amy Thoren, Champaign St. Andrew's Lutheran; Dovid Tiechtel, Illini Chabad Jewish Center; Heidi Weatherford, Champaign McKinley Presbyterian; and Jie Wu, Sidell UMC.