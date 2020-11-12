CHAMPAIGN — Rising numbers of COVID-19 cases are taking a toll on nursing homes, and at least part of the reason is being attributed to community spread of coronavirus by people who are infected and don’t have symptoms.
“If everybody would wear a mask and social distance to reduce the level of COVID in the community, we know we would dramatically reduce the rates in long-term-care facilities,” said Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living.
Long-term-care facility residents account for 8 percent of the nation’s COVID-19 cases but 40 percent of the deaths, the organization said in a new report. And after seven weeks of declining numbers of new cases in nursing homes, new weekly nursing home cases grew by 44 percent nationally from mid-September to mid-October as more than 35 states began seeing rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.
In Illinois, long-term-care facilities must limit visits to residents to outdoor visits only, by appointment. But infections can still find their way in through employees, or when residents leave for medical appointments or trips to hospitals and return, or through independent living residents who are free to leave and return as they choose.
“Our employees, they have spouses who have jobs; they have children who go to school, so it makes sense that as Champaign County’s cases go up, that you’re going to be seeing them go up everywhere throughout the community,” said Karen Blatzer, director of marketing at Urbana’s Clark-Lindsey Village.
Cases there have largely been among employees since the pandemic began, she said. Thanks to regular testing, employees who test positive can be isolated right away and have been asymptomatic, she said.
To date, there have been three positive cases among residents at Clark-Lindsey’s Meadowbrook Health Center and four among residents in independent living apartments or homes, Blatzer said.
Clark-Lindsey will be continuing outdoor visits as the weather turns colder through heated tents on the grounds, Blatzer said. Requirements to wear masks and maintain 6-foot distances still apply.
It’s important for residents to be able to see their loved ones, she said.
“The main thing is you have to maintain a balance of safety and quality of life,” Blatzer said.
As of Friday, Illinois has had 36,690 COVID-19 cases in nursing homes to date, 5,253 of which have been fatal. That’s up from Oct. 23, when there were 33,440 long-term-care cases and 5,019 deaths