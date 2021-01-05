URBANA — Champaign County officials are headed back to court with a Tolono bar and grill owner said to be disregarding a court order to close until he obtains a valid health permit.
County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz filed a petition Monday asking Judge Ben Dyer to find Lil Buford’s owner Jeffrey Buckler in civil contempt and to impose sanctions.
Dyer issued a temporary restraining order Dec. 31 prohibiting Buckler from operating a food service establishment without a health permit, but Buckler has continued to keep Lil Buford’s open and operating, the petition states.
The Champaign County Public Health Department suspended Lil Buford’s health permit Dec. 17 for defying a state ban on indoor service at bars and restaurants to help control the spread of COVID-19.
The petition filed on behalf of the health department states that on 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31, Tolono Deputy Police Chief John Brown and public health sanitarian Raymond Mucha went to Lil Buford’s and saw patrons being served indoors, none of them wearing masks, and the “open” sign lit.
“There were at least 12 customers present. The customers at the bar were immediately next to each other. For the customers at the tables, there were less than six feet between the groups,” the petition states. “Two female employees were not wearing masks.”
It goes on to state Lil Buford’s social media posts have indicated the establishment has remained open through Monday.
A post on Lil Buford's Facebook page Monday stated: "Chicken wrap with fries today. Dine-in or carry out."
If Dyer finds Buckler in contempt of the Dec. 31 temporary restraining order, sanctions could include fines or jail until the order is followed, according to Rietz.
“At this point the goal is compliance with the court order and then ultimately with the state restriction,” she said.
As of Tuesday morning, Rietz said, it hadn’t been determined whether the petition would be heard in advance of a hearing already set for 3 p.m. Thursday — when the temporary restraining order is set to expire — in which a longer-lasting resolution is being sought.