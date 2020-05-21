Q: Could you compare the risk of going to the grocery store, all precautions taken, to the risk of entering a private home to work, for an hour or so — again, all precautions taken?
My work is not essential, so it is against the rules for me to do this. However, I feel it is not risky. My family disagrees. Please help.
All of us are going to the grocery store, which is not against the rules.
A: The key throughout this pandemic, until there is a safe and effective treatment or effective vaccine, will be three things:
1. Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others (social distancing).
2. Wear a mask in public and around others.
3. Hygiene — wash your hands frequently and thoroughly, and sanitize commonly touched surfaces.
When going to a grocery store, it would hopefully be a quick trip where the above-mentioned precautions can be taken.
It is difficult to answer your question as I am not sure what you would be doing in the other person’s home.