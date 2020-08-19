Q: Can you explain why masks with valves are not good? I noticed University of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones was wearing one when he was photographed getting his COVID-19 test.
A: Masks with valves allow breath to be exhaled easier, which spreads germs further.
As the purpose of wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to protect others from your exhalations, these masks are not much different than wearing nothing.
Unfortunately, many people purchased these types of masks before guidance was clear.
Masks with exhalation valves should not be advertised as appropriate for COVID-19 prevention.