Q: What can I expect from a restaurant’s cleanliness? I have seen multiple tables wiped off with the same rag, typically chairs are not wiped down, and I have never seen salt and pepper shakers or ketchup wiped off. Are they given specific instructions, and who is their oversight?
A: Restaurants and bars are to follow the Illinois Department of Public Health safety guidelines found here: bit.ly/2AYtniZ.
Included in these guidelines is a guideline to disinfect tables and chairs between parties and again at closing time.
A wiping cloth, or preferably a disposable paper towel, can be used table-to-table, then disposed (after all, it has disinfectant on it). But a cloth/paper towel used to disinfect a chair should not be used on a table (also applies in non-COVID-19 times).
It is best, if possible, to use single-packet condiments (salt, pepper, ketchup) and dispose of any left on the table. However, if condiments are in multiuse, washable containers (shakers or bottles), then there should not be any table presets and the containers need to be cleaned and sanitized after use.
The establishment’s person-in-charge is responsible for training and monitoring employees and taking immediate corrective actions.