URBANA — More handmade face masks are needed in the local community, according to Carle Foundation Hospital.
Thanks to volunteers, more than 54,000 masks have been collected for staff and patients at Carle, Christie Clinic and other health care organizations. But still more are needed as people return to work and school and go out to see medical providers, according to Carle.
“As things begin to reopen slowly and more people are venturing out, there’s an increased need to keep our community safe and healthy,” said Eric Toliver, Carle’s director of volunteer services. “One of the easiest ways to do so is wear a face covering when you have to go out and interact with others.”
Carle is continuing to accept donations of hand-made masks for nonclinical staff and patients. For those who can help, double-layer cotton masks are preferred for summer use. Please don’t use flannel, Carle asked.
Carle can provide sewing materials, thanks to a donation. Mask makers are asked to bundle 25 masks in a zip-top plastic bag and Carle will schedule pick-ups from porches within Champaign and Vermilion counties.
Directions for masks can be found below:
To arrange for a mask pickup, send an email to makeamask@carle.com.