CHAMPAIGN — If you don’t already have a face mask, you’ve got less than a week to find one or be ready to stay home.
The hot demand for face masks is poised to grow even more as Illinois residents begin to comply with a statewide order to wear a face mask or face covering to all indoor public places come May 1.
Quincy-based Niemann Foods started a month ago to begin lining up masks to have enough for thousands of employees at its County Market stores and other retail businesses, said company spokesman Gerry Kettler.
Employees have the masks and can begin wearing them any time, but starting May 1, all employees will need to wear them to comply with the governor’s order, he said.
Those masks are hard to come by, Kettler said.
“We started earlier in the process, so we kind of got a head start on the game,” he said.
Amy Roberts of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District said it has helped several businesses in need of masks for essential workers, among them Meijer, Aldi, Binny’s Beverage Depot, Auto Zone and NAPA Auto Parts stores.
The district hopes to get many more masks donated in a mask drive it’s hosting all day Tuesday with WCIA, she said.
The drive is intended to collect hundreds of hand-sewn face masks to distribute to essential workers in the community, Roberts said. The masks being donated will be cleaned and distributed by the health district to provide one mask per essential business worker.
How about if you’re not an essential worker, but need a mask to run your essential errands?
Two Urbana businesses, Art Coop and The I.D.E.A. Store, have teamed up to offer mask kits for $5, with The I.D.E.A. Store supplying the materials and Art Coop making up the kits, said Art Coop co-owner Hilary Pope.
They can be ordered by calling Art Coop or online on artcoopshop.com. Click on kits, then I.D.E.A. Store x Art Coop Inc.
The two businesses got together to begin offering mask kits a couple of weeks ago, Pope said.
“We have sold an enormous amount of them,” she said.
If you haven’t thought of getting a mask before now, there are plenty more of these kits still available, Pope said.
One local mask maker, Patty Bingaman of Champaign, said she’s already made about 75 masks so far for friends, family members and fellow church members.
She had plenty of fabric on hand, but elastic has become hard to come by, she said. She placed an order for more, and was hoping to get it Friday.
“You just have to get creative,” Bingaman said.
For those looking for instructions on mask-making, check out a demonstration by U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams making a no-sew mask with cloth and rubber bands. It’s already had more than 2.5 million views. Find it here: youtube.com/watch?v=tPx1yqvJgf4
Also suggested is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s instructions for making sew and no-sew masks at bit.ly/351imrw.
Bingaman said she started making masks because she has a daughter and daughter-in-law who are both nurses.
Her husband, John, has been cutting the fabric for the masks, and she’s been doing the sewing.
“It’s been really fun, and it’s rewarding, the fact that you’re doing something to help,” she said.
The WCIA/public health district mask drive will be held in the back lot at WCIA, 509 S. Neil St., C, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Mask donors are asked to put their masks in a plastic bag, tie it and toss it in the donation container.