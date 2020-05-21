CHAMPAIGN — As Illinois inches closer to a partial reopening next week, a public-health official warned that older adults and others most vulnerable to the coronavirus will still need to be very careful.
Increased testing in Champaign County has recently turned up dozens of new cases a day — 27 were reported Wednesday — and many would otherwise have likely gone undetected.
“The majority of cases we’re seeing right now are asymptomatic or no symptoms,” said Awais Vaid, deputy administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Retailers, hair salons and other businesses that have been closed since the state’s mandatory lockdown took effect in mid-March are poised to reopen May 29 under Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s five-phase Restore Illinois plan.
Pritzker announced Wednesday that restaurants and bars will also now have the option of reopening during Phase 3, for outdoor seating only and with safety restrictions in place.
With all these renewed options for going out, the safety advice for older adults and those with chronic diseases remains largely the same as it has been since Day 1 of the pandemic, Vaid said.
“Phase 3 doesn’t mean back to normal,” he warned.
It will remain important to continue observing 6-foot social distancing, wearing masks and doing consistent cleaning and hand-washing, Vaid said.
If not, “then we’re going to go back to square one, and we’re going to have hospitalizations,” he said.
The recent upswing in positive cases in Champaign County is expected to continue in upcoming weeks, Vaid said.
Partly driving up the numbers has been an outreach effort to get more of the local Hispanic population tested, he said.
“For whatever reason, they seemed disconnected with the recommended testing,” he said.
318 tested on Day 2 at mall
Also contributing is the new free daily drive-thru testing being offered by the state and run by the Illinois Army National Guard at the Market Place Mall parking lot.
The drive-thru got underway Tuesday, with 347 people tested the first day and another 318 people tested Wednesday, according to Illinois National Guard Maj. A.J. Ruggieri.
The state is offering up to 750 tests a day, seven days a week, at the drive-thru site, with test results available in 24 hours.
There can be a 20 percent false negative rate for this test, so a negative finding doesn’t necessarily free people from needing to be cautious, Vaid said. Nor does it mean someone still can’t become infected.
“Testing is just one point in time,” he said.
Vaid said work on plans to safely reopen businesses has been underway with the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce, state organizations and economic development officials to make unified plans for each business sector — such as dental offices, salons and retailers — rather than making plans for each individual business.
Businesses and institutions are proceeding cautiously, Vaid said, but it’s going to be the public’s response that dictates how safe these reopenings will be.
“It’s going to be individuals who are going to make it or break it for us,” he said.
87 cases at Rantoul Foods
There have been 19 outbreaks of two cases or more in Champaign County since the pandemic started, according to the public health district.
The largest and most public one has been at Rantoul Foods, where there have been 87 cases to date, according to the plant’s physician, Dr. David Fletcher.
Many infected employees have already recovered, stayed home long enough and returned to work, Fletcher said. Efforts to get everyone tested have continued, and the company will be requiring testing for all new hires, he said.
10 or more current ‘outbreaks’
To be considered an inactive outbreak, a facility must pass 28 days without any new cases, Vaid said.
There are currently 10 or more outbreaks in Champaign County still considered current, but most haven’t had a new case turn up in the past 20 days and are waiting to get past their 28 days, he said.
The health district discloses information about an outbreak if that’s necessary to protect the public, Vaid said.
Once the outbreak has been contained and there’s no public-safety risk posed, it’s up to the business or institutional owners whether they want to disclose that information, he said.