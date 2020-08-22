CHAMPAIGN — The return of University of Illinois students to the community is largely behind the sudden big upswing in active COVID-19 cases in central Champaign-Urbana, a public health official said.
On Friday, nearly two-thirds of the 140 active cases in all of Champaign County were in two ZIP code areas in the central cities, with 63 active cases in Champaign’s 61820 area and 27 in Urbana’s 61801 area.
“These cases are returning students,” Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said Friday.
“It is important to understand that widespread, frequent testing is key to preventing outbreaks. As soon as a case is detected, they are isolated. This is key,” she said. “The UI testing is uncovering cases that would otherwise go on to create outbreaks. This is what happened on other campuses across the U.S.”
University of Illinois officials announced Friday that a projected temporary increase in COVID-19 cases when students returned has occurred this week, just as predicted.
Models developed by UI faculty projected there would be a few hundred new cases during the first few weeks of the semester as students returned to campus, with cases dropping off after that, and that there would be a low case positivity rate throughout.
The UI has done more than 60,000 saliva tests for COVD-19 on students, faculty and staff since starting a testing program in July and saw the case positivity rate fall during that span from 1.5 percent to 0.2 percent.
This week, as students returned to campus, the positivity rate has gone up, ranging from 0.3 percent to 0.5 percent. That still remains several times lower than the corresponding positivity rate for this region under the state’s Restore Illinois plan, according to the UI.
University officials said the UI’s on-campus twice-weekly testing program is now accounting for 1-2 percent of the total daily COVID-19 tests being conducted nationwide.