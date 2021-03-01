URBANA — The University of Illinois System announced Monday that it has received emergency-use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its saliva-based COVID-19 tests.
If the news sounds familiar, that’s because the UI announced in August that its test was operating under the umbrella of an FDA emergency-use authorization based on a bridging study comparing the UI’s test to a similar one developed at Yale.
But UI officials later walked that back, saying they misunderstood federal guidance and applied in December for emergency-use authorization.
Despite the lack of FDA approval, the test had been properly lab-certified, and more than 50 organizations around the world were sold the test, including the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Baltimore City Schools and a Toyota plant in Kentucky, officials have said.
The test has already been used more than 1.5 million times at the UI System universities in Urbana, Springfield and Chicago.
The FDA authorization “says somebody externally has said this test really works well,” Shield T3 Principal Officer Bill Jackson said. “That’s the value of it. And to tell you the truth, some companies or schools or locations wanted EUA and not an LDT (lab-developed test).”
“This important step simplifies the process of setting up labs and gives our partners added assurance,” he said Monday.
While fewer people are getting tested as vaccines roll out and caseloads drop, Jackson said at a board meeting last week that “we see Shield T3 continue to rise in testing volume. … There’s a lot of opportunity going forward.”
“There’s a lot of debate about how long testing will go on, but it’s still going to take a while to get all the vaccines rolled out,” Jackson said Monday.
The emergency-use authorization also unlocks $20 million in federal COVID-19 funding to provide 1 million tests to public universities and community colleges in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.
“Even as we lead large-population states in vaccinations, widespread testing remains a critical tool in combating this pandemic, and I’m dedicating $20 million in CARES Act funding to provide 1 million tests to Illinois’ other public universities under the FDA’s emergency-use authorization,” he said.
The UI System reached an agreement with the Illinois Department of Public Health to provide the tests, which will be allocated based on a formula developed by the Illinois Board of Higher Education.
The saliva samples will be tested at labs across the state that have been authorized to process the test, officials said.
Shield T3 charges about $25 per test for educational institutions and $30 to other organizations, Jackson said.
“If this was a commercial lab, they’d be charging you $100” per test, he said.
And Jackson said the vast majority of tests are processed within 24 hours, with many returning results under 12.
He said the UI’s test is “probably one of the best ... in the nation, both in terms of accuracy, cost and turnaround times.”
The test was developed last spring and summer by UI researchers looking for a way to avoid nose-swabs and cut out supply-chain bottlenecks.
At a committee meeting Monday of the UI Board of Trustees, Chairman Don Edwards praised the FDA approval.
“It’s just been a huge amount of work by so many people,” he said. The UI has had “inquiries from companies and nation-states worldwide about helping them achieve surveillance testing.”
“It’s been a grueling period, but I think today’s a day to celebrate,” UI System President Tim Killeen said.
At the Urbana campus, nearly 10,000 people are tested a day on average. The test was a key factor in the UI’s decision to bring students back to campus last fall for a mix of in-person and online classes.
“More than 100 people came together in six weeks to create a testing protocol that has really helped us keep this university safe,” Chancellor Robert Jones said at Monday’s academic Senate executive committee meeting in Urbana.
With fewer cases and more vaccines, Jones said planning has begun for the summer and fall terms.
“Uncertainty about what the operational circumstances might be in six to seven months now limits some of our strategic thinking,” Jones said.
While being flexible, he said the goal would be to “maximize the level of in-person instruction that can be offered next academic year.”
The UI hopes to open fall course registration by the middle of April, Jones said, so decisions about the fall will need to be made soon.
He said the amount of in-person instruction would depend on local, state and federal public health guidelines, particularly about how many people are able to congregate.
And “a lot of it is going to have to do with the amount of vaccination, the amount of herd immunity that might be in place by this fall,” Jones said.
Provost Andreas Cangellaris said that while nothing is final, he expects “more in-person classes; our classrooms are very safe.”
And he said COVID-19 testing would continue as monitoring the disease will still be important while the vaccine rolls out.
“If we have to advance forward and increase the number of classes we teach in person, we’re ready to do that,” Cangellaris said.
“If for whatever reason something happens in the summer, where we have to fall back to where we were in the spring, we are able to do that as well.”
He said it will depend in part on what local school districts do.
“Many of our people may not be able to teach in person because of responsibilities they will have at home because of K-12,” Cangellaris said.
While more classrooms will likely be opened up for in-person teaching in the fall, he said, “we know that all our large classes going into the fall semester are going to be taught online.”
He described the fall semester as likely being in a sort of transition state on the road to a new normal.
“We are very mindful of the fact that we are not going to snap back to business as usual,” Cangellaris said, perhaps with more hybrid classes.
“Many of the ways in which we go about teaching our classes will have improved, innovated, and we want to make sure that we leverage lessons learned.”
Also at Monday’s meeting, the executive committee placed on next week’s Senate agenda a proposal to continue making ACT and SAT scores optional for the 2022 and 2023 admissions cycles, as was done for this year’s cycle.
Like many universities, the UI dropped the requirement this year after SAT and ACT test dates were canceled due to COVID-19.
“The reasons for extending the test-optional policy are largely in line with the same reasons that the Senate very strongly favored moving to test-optional for the last admission cycle,” Committee Chair Rob Kar said.
“Also, they’re quite clear that they’re not doing this permanently.”
Senate Clerk Jenny Roether said the policy would be temporarily extended under the proposal so that the UI would have data for when it decides whether to permanently remove the testing requirement.
Several universities have permanently dropped the testing requirement, as some have argued the tests aren’t a good predictor of student success and reflect more on students’ ability to take tests and afford expensive prep courses.
The standardized test makers argue that while making the test optional increases applications, it doesn’t increase the diversity of those who ultimately enroll.