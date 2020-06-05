URBANA — Like Champaign, Urbana is allowing for to-go orders of cocktails, following the passage of a new state law that allows for this.
Restaurants and bars with certain liquor licenses will be allowed to sell packaged cocktails beginning Friday, according to an emergency order issued by Mayor Diane Marlin.
The mixed drinks must be sold in a sealed, rigid container.
Champaign announced Thursday that it would allow the sale of to-go cocktails.
The new law is another effort by the state legislature to help bars and restaurants affected by the coronavirus lockdown. Earlier, Champaign and Urbana issued emergency orders allowing the delivery of packaged alcohol, but not mixed drinks.