CHAMPAIGN — As he sat at the bar at Aspen Tap House during Illinois’ Big Ten tournament quarterfinal win over Rutgers, beer and food in front of him, Joe Turner once again felt what it was like to enjoy a sporting event with a community of people.
“It’s definitely a different feeling. I missed this from last year,” Turner said. “It’s actually pretty fun as long as everybody keeps their distance. It’s nice to be out of the house.”
Of course, things still aren’t completely back to normal for Turner, or for Aspen Tap House and restaurants like it.
In a normal year, Turner would have gone to several games with his close friend Paris White who sat next to him at the bar.
During big games at Aspen Tap House, which opened in November at the old Scotty’s Brewhouse location at 2001 S. Neil St., C, managing partner Matt Thomas said he’d normally expect people to pack in wherever they could, even if they had to stand as they watched any one of the dozens of TV’s around them.
Instead, the restaurant is limited to 50 percent capacity, which makes for about 120 seats that span across its multiple rooms.
“It’s not the same,” Thomas said. “For a restaurant like this, for one of those tournament games, normally you’d have people standing around the bar, but we’re avoiding all of that right now. It does limit us, but we’re able to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Nonetheless, the fevered interest in the Illini has provided a spark for a restaurant that opened Nov. 3, just after in-person dining was disallowed in Illinois. By that time, it was too cold for the restaurant to effectively use tents, so most of its business came from takeout.
Finally, beginning in January, it were able to utilize the TV’s that stretch around the building. Over the weekend, the restaurant was filled to its 50 percent capacity during No. 2 Illinois’ run to a tournament title.
The Illini connection is “really important, because there’s a lot of interest and we have a lot of TVs,” Thomas said. “And the better they are, the more people want to pay attention. When they’re not good, people don’t go out, they don’t watch them, but since they’re good, there’s definitely a public interest and the community’s really interested. We’re here to support.”
Thomas is expecting crowds to easily fill up the 50 percent capacity limit for every Illinois game throughout the NCAA tournament, starting with the 12:15 p.m. tipoff Friday against Drexel. While he dreams of his new restaurant being filled to the brim, with fans gathered around the bar cheering on the Illini, he’s happy to simply have the doors open.
“People were showing with the U of I playing those three games over the weekend that they’re interested and they’re going to be out,” he said. “Probably not like the previous years, but it’s way different than it was six months ago.”