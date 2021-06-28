Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 84F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.