TUSCOLA — Some of the nearly $600,000 in federal coronavirus relief money Tuscola is receiving may help the city pay for a water system improvement, according to city Administrator Drew Hoel.
Tentative plans call for using about half of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act grant money to replace a key part of the city’s water system, the master meter station, Hoel said.
Tuscola buys its water from Illinois American Water wholesale and distributes it to city residents through its own municipal water system.
The master meter station, a small structure that houses piping, meters and pressure control valves, is the point where the purchased water enters Tuscola, Hoel said.
It’s about 30 years old and showing signs of deterioration, he said.
The city would also like to add some pumping capacity, since there are other users on a shared pipeline that sometimes slows down Tuscola’s ability to fill its water tower, Hoel said.
So far, just a preliminary design study for this project has been authorized by the city council. How much the entire project would cost remains to be determined, Hoel said, but “we think it will be $250,000 to $300,000.”
How the rest of Tuscola’s ARPA money would be spent is undetermined, but city officials will likely be looking at other water and sewer-related projects, he said.
Not only are those types of projects a permitted use of the federal money, Hoel said, they’re also typically hard to pay for because the only revenues water and sewer services have to work with are what their users are charged.
And because Tuscola tries to keep those service charges down, “it makes it hard to fund capital expenses,” he said.