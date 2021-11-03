LUDLOW — Population: 308. American Rescue Plan Act funding: $48,000.
Ideas for using Ludlow’s share of the coronavirus bill Congress passed in March: Village President Steve Thomas can list several.
Some of what’s being considered, he said, are improvements to street lighting, paving some currently oil-and-chip roads, replacing culverts and helping pay for the development of the new Marguerite Walker Park, Thomas said.
The park is on the property of the former Ludlow Christian Church, which was deeded to the village when the church closed. Thomas said he hopes to see benches and a pavilion completed in the park by winter.
Ludlow’s federal funds could go to help pay for any of the projects being considered, but that will depend on whether the money can be used for those purposes, Thomas said.
“A lot of it will depend on when we get clarification if any of these things would meet the criteria,” he said.
Like other cities, towns and counties sharing in a $350 billion fiscal recovery package for states, counties, cities and towns, Ludlow is receiving its federal funding over two years.
And while the village’s grant is comparatively smaller than larger communities are receiving, it’s a welcome addition to Ludlow’s budget, according to Thomas.
“We’re small. We don’t get a lot of revenue,” he said.