PAXTON — Long gone are the days when Bill Ingold might have leafed through the Sears catalog conjuring up a wish list of toys.
Today, the longtime Paxton mayor’s wish list is much different. It’s focused on items that will help the community, and the provider is the federal government, courtesy of the coronavirus relief bill Congress passed in March.
Ingold knows what he’d like to see the $590,000 allocated to his city used for, and he is set to meet with the city’s long-term planning committee a week before the next city council meeting to see what others think.
First on his list: “We have some blower motors at the wastewater treatment plant that are 57 years old. They’re terrible energy guzzlers,” Ingold said. “We may need to look at replacing those.”
Ingold said the motors, which are the originals from when the plant went online in 1964, cost $60,000 apiece.
“Those things are grossly inefficient,” he said.
He said the motors help move the sludge around in the treatment process.
Ingold said the filter building also needs tuckpointing and brick work.
Much of the work on the wish list needs to take place in the area south of town where the wastewaster plant and other services are housed.
Ingold would like to see solar panels installed near the plant in the area near the former garbage dump that was closed in 1976. It costs the city between $4,000 and $5,000 a month for electricity to operate the plant.
Ingold would also like to see the city buy an air burner (price tag $140,000 to $170,000) that would allow brush and trees to be burned more efficiently in the burn area just south of the wastewater plant.
“Residents are able to take brush and trees, not grass clippings, there,” he said. “When it gets too full, (city workers) set it on fire.
“They’re cautious about the wind. We realize there’s a vet clinic next door. We don’t want to cause any stress on any of the animals. We wait for the wind to be out of the north.”
Ingold said he and former Public Works Director Mark LeClair went to see St. Joseph’s air burner. An EPA permit is required to operate one.
The air burner is a metal container that is open at the top with 3 to 4 inches of asbestos on the outside. A diesel motor pumps in air to keep the fire hot and keeps the particulates and smoke to a minimum.
Ingold said there are also six to seven areas in town that are trouble spots during heavy rains.
“We’ve had engineering people come and look at them,” Ingold said.
According to Ingold, those are just some of the areas that need attention.
“There’s just a ton of stuff that needs doing,” he said.
The city has spent a lot of money on streets and sidewalks but still has a number of ash trees that need to be cut and stumps ground.