A daily question for Champaign-Urbana Public Health District’s Julie Pryde:
Q: I was wondering if you could update us on the current criteria for a COVID-19 test. I tried to get one in mid-March when I had a fever of 103 and a cough (I had my flu shot) and was told that basically you couldn’t get one without a signed note from the prime minister of China. I’m afraid there are a lot of people who are aware of these early restrictions and are possibly feeling sick as I was, and just aren’t bothering to seek a test out of frustration.
A: As testing capacity expands, testing is now available for people who:
Have COVID-19 symptoms of fever or cough or shortness of breath or unexplained fatigue and loss of taste or smell.
Have a risk factor such as contact with someone confirmed to have COVID-19 or a compromised immune system or a serious chronic medical condition.
Anyone with the above-mentioned situations can be tested by calling their health care provider, or those who lack a health care provider can call the COVID-19 hotline at 239-7877.
Additionally, these categories can now be tested regardless of symptoms:
Those who work in a health care or long-term care facility, correctional facility or group home.
First responders.
Employees supporting critical infrastructure such as those who work in groceries and other stores, restaurants, gas stations, factories, public works, child care and sanitation.
If you meet any of these criteria, call the COVID-19 hotline about testing.