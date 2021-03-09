CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign school district is planning graduation ceremonies for both Champaign Central and Centennial high schools at Centennial’s Tommy Stewart Field, Deputy Superintendent of Leadership Laura Taylor said at Monday’s school board meeting.
Both will take place May 25. Central’s will be held at 4 p.m., while Centennial’s will be held at 8 on that Tuesday.
Last year, the district held completely virtual graduations, but this year, officials were able to plan out proper spacing for people to congregate at the football stadium.
The district hasn’t looked into holding ceremonies involving last year’s seniors, because there simply hasn’t been demand for it, Taylor said.
When was asked whether the district considered McKinley Field, where a brand-new football field and track was built, was considered for Central’s graduation, she said the stadium, which is not intended to be used for varsity football games, didn’t allow for enough parking and is also smaller than Tommy Stewart Field.
Next year, the district is hoping to resume its regular practice of holding ceremonies at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts and State Farm Center on the University of Illinois campus.
In other business, Superintendent Susan Zola told the board that for the 2021-22 school year, families will have to commit ahead of time to having their children attend either full- time in person or full-time remotely for the entire year.
Those who choose to learn remotely will attend the district’s Distance Learning Academy, which is effectively its own school. Because of that, they will not be connected with their normal schools for the year.
The district will begin sending requests for families to make their decisions beginning March 22.