CHAMPAIGN — Local authorities are seeking temporary restraining orders against two local restaurants that are continuing to operate with suspended health permits.
Hearings have been set for Thursday for temporary restraining orders filed by the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office against Lil Buford’s, 102 N. Long St., Tolono, and by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District’s attorney, Ruth Wyman, against Merry-Ann’s Diner, 1510 S. Neil St., C.
The health permits for both restaurants were suspended earlier this month after they continued to serve indoors in violation of a state order forbidding indoor service at bars and restaurants in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19.
After the health district suspended Merry- Ann’s health permit, the city of Champaign also issued an emergency suspension of its food-and-beverage license.
A negotiated settlement for Merry-Ann’s to regain both its city license and health permit was raised at a public hearing Tuesday and sent to the restaurant’s attorney, Tom DeVore.
But nearly a week later, there hasn’t been any response, Wyman said.
“We cannot continue to wait for Merry-Ann’s Diner to decide whether and when they wish to comply with the law,” she said.
Meanwhile, Merry-Ann’s Diner posted on Facebook last week that it was open for carry-out and delivery and would be open on Christmas Day.
Allowing this restaurant to continue operating in violation of the law isn’t fair to other restaurants that are complying with the rules, Wyman said.
“Thumbing your nose at the law is not appropriate,” she said.
The state’s attorney’s office has also filed ordinance-violation cases against Jeff Buckler, owner of Lil Buford’s, and Charles Buck of Billy Bob’s, 105 E. Broadway St., Ogden, each for operating without a valid health permit.
Lil Buford’s permit was suspended Dec. 17 and Billy Bob’s permit was suspended Dec. 11, also for continuing to serve indoors.
Buck and Buckler were both scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 21.
Meanwhile, another local restaurant that had its health permit suspended for indoor dining — Apple Dumplin’, 2014 N. High Cross Road, U — was preparing to reopen for carry-out service only at 11 a.m. today.
Apple Dumplin’ owners Jim and Kathryn Flaningam agreed to a negotiated settlement brought to a court hearing last week.
The agreement, in part, called for the restaurant to be reinspected and for the Flaningams to cease indoor dining service.
Jim Flaningam said Monday that the restaurant has been reinspected and that he paid a $50 reinstatement fee and once again has a valid health permit.
Jim Flaningam said he doesn’t regret his legal battle with the health district over indoor dining, and he encouraged other restaurants to do the same.
He contended that operators of most other restaurants agree with his position, but some are “just scared” to defy the restrictions.
“I’ll do curbside, but I’m going to apply pressure any way I can,” he said. “I’ve got many irons in the fire.”
As of late last week, public- health officials in Champaign County had suspended seven health permits at restaurants or bars this month in connection with indoor service.
In addition to Apple Dumplin’, only one other has been resolved. A suspension for Red Wheel, 741 Broadmeadow Road, Rantoul, lasted just a day after owners agreed to comply with the state order.
Other establishments in Champaign County where health permits have been suspended include Not Too Far Bar, 203 Chapin St., Ivesdale, and American Legion Post 71, 107 N. Broadway Ave., U.