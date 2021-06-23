CHAMPAIGN — Dozens of people getting vaccinated for COVID-19 at a local community health center will be in line for a free meal.
Starting this week, Promise Healthcare, the parent organization of Frances Nelson Health Center, is giving $25 DoorDash gift cards to the first 50 people who get their first COVID-19 shots at the Champaign facility.
The gift cards are part of a national push to get more people vaccinated, with DoorDash donating a total of $2 million in gift cards to be distributed at community health centers across the country.
Door Dash is partnering with the National Association of Community Health Centers, Direct Relief and the Biden administration on this program.
Frances Nelson Health Center is a federally qualified health center serving low-income patients at 819 Bloomington Road, C. DoorDash co-founder and CEO Tony Xu said the company has provided more than $3 million to help support vaccine outreach this year and is proud to support President Joe Biden’s initiative to have 70 percent of eligible Americans get at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4.
“We’re thrilled that these gift cards can help people get a meal delivered from a local restaurant so they can focus on resting after receiving their vaccination,” he said.
Each gift card can be used for food and service delivery charges, and multiple gift cards can be combined for an order.
Rachelle Hubble, Promise Healthcare’s director of community health, said it has completed 1,467 COVID-19 vaccinations to date.
The organization is participating in the gift-card program, she said, in hope that it will provide an incentive for those still not vaccinated beyond the primary reason — to protect against COVID-19.