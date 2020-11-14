CHAMPAIGN — A day after health officials in Champaign County asked schools and churches to halt in-person learning and worship services, the same changes don’t seem to be in store in at least three other area counties.
Public-health officials in Douglas, Ford and Vermilion counties said they don’t plan to seek further restrictions, among them that schools revert to remote learning, to try to rein in the rapidly spreading community transmission of COVID-19.
“With all the precautions they have in place and all the work the administrators have done, schools are one of the safer places to be,” said Vermilion County Health Department Administrator Doug Toole.
Toole also said he appreciates the hard work done by businesses, churches and schools to come up with ways to keep students, clients and church members safer.
Douglas County Health Department spokeswoman Summer Phillips said the county isn’t seeing a high rate of coronavirus transmission in its schools.
“We work closely with all the schools on a daily basis,” she said. “We have not had anything. They’ve been extremely diligent in their efforts. We provide them with guidance, they call us when they have questions and we will continue with that.”
As for churches in Douglas County, Phillips said there have been cases in which people who attended services notified their churches when they tested positive for COVID-19, “but there has not been spread when they have been at church services.”
Ford County Health Department spokeswoman Danielle Walls said the department’s Administrator Lana Sample is in contact with all Ford County schools and the department is closely monitoring the county’s school systems.
“At this time, we do not believe additional mitigation is needed for Ford County schools,” she said. “Our office is asking that individuals and establishments remain vigilant in preventing the spread of COVID-19 by following current public health guidelines.”
According to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde, schools in Champaign County have done a good job following safety measures, and a move to remote learning and church services was being asked of school districts and houses of worship due to the rising levels of community .
Champaign County was one of six counties in Illinois that weren’t at the warning level Friday for increased COVID-19 risk. The list of those that were at the warning level included Douglas, DeWitt, Ford, Iroquois, Piatt and Vermilion counties.
All those counties, along with Champaign, are part of the state’s 21-coungty Region 6, which have been under additional (Tier 1) restrictions since Nov. 2, among them a prohibition on indoor service at restaurants and bars.
Based on complaints received from the public this past week, Phillips said about one-third of Douglas County’s bars and restaurants aren’t complying with Tier 1 restrictions.
“Some of them have already received their first and second notifications,” she said.The health department in Douglas County is doing all it can, Phillips said, but health officials lack an ordinance that would empower them to enforce restrictions.
“But we would certainly encourage the public to be mindful of the reasoning behind the guidance and behind the restrictions,” she said.