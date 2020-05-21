SAVOY — The latest coronavirus outbreak at a local long-term-care facility has been confirmed at Savoy’s Villas of Holly Brook.
There have been three cases at this facility, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette on Wednesday.
All three cases have been among employees, she said.
“We are working with them,” Pryde said.
The facility’s executive director declined to answer questions when contacted by The News-Gazette.
Other long-term-care facilities that have had coronavirus outbreaks of two or more cases in the area include five cases at University Rehabilitation Center of C-U, Urbana and two cases at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, whose data on confirmed cases at those types of facilities cases was current as of Friday.
The C-U Public Health District has encouraged long-term-care facilities in Champaign County to regularly test their employees, whether they have symptoms or not, according to Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid.