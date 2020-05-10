URBANA — Urbana-based car parts manufacturer Flex-N-Gate has temporarily laid off 550 employees, according to mass-layoff notices filed with the state last month.
The company owned by billionaire Shahid Khan was one of dozens that filed notices with the state affecting more than 8,000 employees.
The layoffs began March 20, according to the filings, and Flex-N-Gate has already announced plans to restart its factories, which make bumpers and other car parts for companies like Ford and Toyota.
“The workplace you left will be different in terms of the one you return to as we implement a number of social distancing, workplace guarding and physical rearrangement of the workplace,” wrote Randy Marko, Flex-N-Gate’s vice president of human resources, in an April 23 letter to employees.
The plans include staggered shift times, requirements for personal protective equipment, Plexiglas barriers, social distancing and daily temperature scans.
“There are so many variables related to each state or jurisdiction that often projected return-to-work dates are revised further outward,” Marko wrote. “However, we are getting closer to where we believe that we will be successful in initial startup operations to some degree at a number of our facilities.”