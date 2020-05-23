SAVOY — There have been seven cases of COVID-19 at Villas of Holly Brook and its Reflections Memory Care residence, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
As of Friday, the cases have included three staff members and two residents at Reflections and two staff members at the Villas of Holly Brook assisted-living facility in Savoy, health district Administrator Julie Pryde said.
Staff members and residents have all been tested, and the health district’s long-term-care support team was on site Friday, Pryde said.
Villas of Holly Brook and Reflections Memory Care by Villas of Holly Brook are in two separate buildings on Airport Road.
Villas of Holly Brook Executive Director Katherine Murphy said there weren’t any cases at Villas of Holly Brook, Savoy, and declined to comment further.