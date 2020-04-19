Julie Pryde has been a full-time employee of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District for 25 years, serving as administrator of the 120-employee agency since 2007.
However, her association with the health district dates to 1988, when she became a volunteer working on the HIV crisis while pursuing social-work degrees from the University of Illinois.
Approachable, knowledgeable and plain-spoken, the 55-year-old wife and mother has found herself in the limelight as this region deals with the coronavirus pandemic, for which her staff has been prepared for years.
“My role in this pandemic? I feel kind of like a conductor. There are so many parts moving, so many things going on, with so many different places and people. I feel like I’m floating above it watching it all go on sometimes. We’ve had these plans in place for so long and it’s surreal to be using them.”
News-Gazette staff writer Mary Schenk picked Wednesday, April 15, to document a day in her life.
6 a.m.
Alarm goes off.
“Laid in bed and read my emails, messages and looked at the news. I laid there like a slug reading my stuff.”
6:40 a.m.
“Got up, drank my usual two cups of coffee, took my four gummy vitamins; showered.”
No breakfast. Her family members go their own direction in the mornings and tend to be more familial in the evenings.
7:40 a.m.
Out the door. Stopped at Dunkin Donuts to get doughnuts for the Emergency Operations Center staff.
“I try to do that once a week. When I came outside and it was snowing, I freaked out and thought this would be a good day.”
She had not paid attention to the weather forecast.
“I am living in a small world. My life is literally here (work) and it is home. I talk to my family via FaceTime on my phone.”
Her two younger children, Alex and Maya, are both college students now at home. Alex is a senior at the UI.
“He’s supposed to be rolling across the stage in May. I still ordered him a cap and gown. I still want to get pictures.”
Maya, 20, is a “fabulous cook and is amazing through all this.” She works at Schnucks.
“Because she’s home, they called her in so the older people could be home. Despite having asthma, it’s hard to argue with your daughter (about working) when she comes at you with an argument like that.”
Her oldest daughter, Anna, is on her own. She has a degree in social work and works at Rosecrance.
8 a.m.
Got to the office.
“I had a meeting with the incident command system. That’s me, the deputy administrator, the person in logistics and operations, and Jim Roberts, our liaison to the county-wide EOC (emergency operations center).
“It was about 15 minutes. We meet all the time but we touch base. They are the awkward meetings where we are all standing far apart from each other. It was a pretty sad morning.”
They learned of two more deaths locally.
“There’s days I wake up and think I’m ready to come in and hit it and other days it’s just a gut-punch and it sets the tone for the day. I’m going to be stuck in this mode till tomorrow. It’s oppressive sometimes. Everybody is in a weird space right now.”
She’s not in her office much.
“I call it my studio. The mike, camera and laptop are set up for media and meetings.”
There are also cots in there for people to nap if they are staying late or overnight given the erratic work hours.
8:15 a.m.
In the operations center reading different guidance, siren alerts, pushing out information and answering lots and lots and lots of emails — easily 40 — by this hour.
“We all sit far away from each other but within yelling distance.”
They wear masks when someone else comes in.
She estimated she deals with 20 or so emails before leaving the house, depending on what they are.
“Sometimes I call people. There are also lots of texts.
“I do get overwhelmed. Sometimes, my daughter is telling me to put my phone down. Last night, we were sitting around and going to watch a show. My phone starts and she yells, ‘Give it a rest.’ I have great staff here who watch out for me and I try to watch out for them. Also, my extended family watches out for me.
“The hardest thing is to be away (from extended family). I have a lot of kids and babies in my life. I can FaceTime but ... they change so fast,” she said of the smaller children.
Despite not having breakfast at home, she skipped the doughnuts she brought in.
“I did not have a doughnut, but everyone in there (the operations center) is a lot younger and thinner than me. I am 55 but my brain is still 20. I used to pop out of bed and drive to a park to walk. I have not been able to get back to that. When the weather gets nicer, I’m going to do that again. It’s good for me not to start in on email and texts right away.”
9:30 a.m.
Continued reading and answering emails and phone calls. They included questions about testing based on a Chicago Sun-Times article, the jail, one from the director of the Juvenile Detention Center about testing, another from the superintendent of schools.
“We have email called coronavirus@c-uphd.org, so we get a ton. We try to give responses.”
There are at least 10 people spaced out in the operations center answering the hotline and emailed questions, doing contact tracing for those who are positive, calling those in isolation and quarantine because of exposure to someone positive and dealing with logistics.
Answering of the coronavirus hotline and the emails happens seven days a week.
“I’m in here all the time. For example, I had tried to answer a question on Facebook, and apparently, I didn’t do a good job. The person called in and they transferred the call to me. Everybody knows their role, but I am here should they get a call they can’t handle. If a person is rude or hysterical, I get those.”
11 a.m.
Lunch is delivered from Michael’s Catering, courtesy of the YMCA.
“I had a ham sandwich on a croissant. I gave my cookies to logistics. That was good. Everybody just grabs a bag and stays at work in the EOC.”
12:30 p.m.
“I put out information about how to make masks because we are going to do a mask collection with WCIA-TV on April 28 for frontline cashiers. You make them, we wash them and distribute them.”
Answered more emails.
2 p.m.
“I reviewed the daily bulletin that goes out from the Joint Information Center, read a national plan. We know what to do. We just don’t have the testing.”
2:40 p.m.
“We had a meeting about the mask drive. It was about five of us. Our public information officer put out a flier and I reviewed that.
“We talked about the press conference for tomorrow. I read the siren about what the state put out.”
3:30 p.m.
Has a videoconference with other public health administrators from 14 central Illinois counties.
Pryde is the president of the Champaign region and has one of the larger member counties.
“It’s the first time we’ve talked since the end of February. Things are completely different. It was a chance to look away from our own situations and check in on each other.
“I’m going to start doing that regularly because it’s so important. I have a big health department and a ton of support. A lot of them do not.”
“Meeting with the other administrators was cathartic. It was almost like a therapy session because none of us have talked for a long time.”
The meeting lasted just over an hour.
5:30 p.m.
Arrived at her Champaign home and “dragged the trash can up from the street because that’s how glamorous my life is."
“I paid bills online and sat on the couch with Bella, our Chihuahua, and checked email. No one on the planet loves the stay-at-home order more than our Chihuahua.”
“The kids decided we needed (Chinese food from) Rainbow Garden, which was yummy.”
It was delivered by Grubhub.
6:30 p.m.
They eat.
“We take it out of the containers and eat on our own plates. If there was anything wrong with fast food or takeout, I would long since be gone, because I’ve eaten a ton of it.”
7:30 p.m.
Crawls into bed to continue reading “A Cruel Wind” about the 1918 influenza pandemic.
“I’ve read about everything else. Back then, they used to believe that diseases were caused by miasma or bad air. The reason why they wore masks is because they thought it was bad air.”
9:15 p.m.
Fell asleep, “judging by the last part of the TV show I heard.”