CHAMPAIGN — When Champaign and Urbana started allowing packaged alcohol deliveries, Blind Pig sales representative Michael Heldebrandt wanted to stay safe.
So he put on his dinosaur costume.
“It provides some protection. You’re not breathing on people,” owner Chris Knight said. “He originally thought about it because it provides protection against the virus, but as soon as he got into it, he realized people like to see it, and it has been tremendously popular.”
The mayors of Champaign and Urbana both issued emergency orders allowing for delivery of packaged alcohol to help bars and restaurants make up revenue while their gathering areas must remain closed.
Knight said delivery’s been popular, but the coronavirus has still hurt sales overall.
“It’s nice to be able to sell something. Clearly, we’re not selling nearly as much as when we’re open,” he said. “But it provides some income, and people seem to be very appreciative that we do a delivery service with a dinosaur.”
Heldebrandt suited up Tuesday at Blind Pig’s Walnut Street location, sanitizing his hands and wearing gloves.
The suit came with one fan to keep the dinosaur inflated, but he sewed in another.
Heldebrandt, who can see through a plastic window in the dinosaur’s neck, then made his way to his car as vehicles passing by honked their horns.
He had to deflate the costume to fit in the car but re-inflated it when he arrived at customers’ houses.
“People have started requesting the dinosaur show up at a certain time for their kids,” Knight said, including one request to come during a 7-year-old’s birthday party.
Heldebrandt makes the deliveries in a red BMW, which Knight originally thought would be what grabbed attention.
But he said that’s “not nearly as eye-catching as a large T-rex coming out of it.”