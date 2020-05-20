CHAMPAIGN — A state-sponsored drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 in Champaign was set to resume at 8 a.m. today, after hundreds of people turned out on the first day.
“It was a good day, a great day for the first day,” said Maj. A.J. Ruggieri, who is serving as spokesman for the test site being run by the Illinois Army National Guard in the Market Place Mall parking lot.
There was a line of cars waiting at 8 a.m. Tuesday when the drive-thru opened, he said.
By the time it was closed for the day at 4 p.m., 347 tests had been done, well under the 750 per day the state is prepared to do, Ruggieri said.
He projected the daily numbers will rise as word spreads more about this testing being available.
“In my experience, I’ve been to all nine (testing sites) we’ve set up in the state, it usually takes a day or so for the word to get out,” he said.
This free testing is open to everyone going out to work every day in what are considered to be essential businesses and services, plus those who have been exposed to a positive COVID-19 case or who have chronic health conditions that leave them more vulnerable to the disease.
Entry to the testing drive-thru is off Market Street. Those coming for testing are being directed into test lanes and told to remain in their cars.
There were times in the morning Tuesday when the line was long, Ruggieri said, but it tapered off in the afternoon.
All those who were tested Tuesday were expected to get calls with their results in about 24 hours.
It’s important to answer that call, Ruggieri said, because voice messages with results won’t be left.
His advice to those planning to come today and after is to make sure your vehicle windows are operating, because windows need to remain closed and then lowered just a crack when the person inside the car is handed the self-test nasal swab.
Also, be prepared to show your ID, he asked. Being able to hold up your ID — for instance, your driver’s license — against the car window so information can be recorded through the window is helpful and makes the line run more smoothly, Ruggieri said.
Testing at this site was set to continue from 8 a.m to 4 p.m. seven days a week.