CHAMPAIGN — If your coiffure has turned into the hair that ate Pittsburgh, your long wait for a trim is nearly over.
Some local salons will be reopening as soon as next Friday.
They’re already booking appointments, and their eager clients aren’t being too picky about the times.
“I personally was calling some of my own guests yesterday, moving them around, and they were telling me, ‘Whatever it takes,’” said Tracy Brucks, owner of Style and Grace Salon and Day Spa, Champaign. “They’re just thrilled we’re able to get open.”
Getting ready to reopen in the midst of a pandemic, with lots of new safety rules, is no easy feat.
Expect to wear a mask for your appointments and wait in your car if you arrive early.
Brucks said clients will get a text or call when it’s time for them to enter the salon.
Temperatures of all staff and clients will be taken upon entry, she said, and clients will be screened in advance of their appointments to further reduce the possibility that they could be bringing in coronavirus.
Salons closed for more than two months will have backlogs of canceled appointments, so how long will you have to wait to get in?
That will depend on such variables as how large the salon is, since there will be capacity limits and stylist stations need to be spaced farther apart for safety.
“We have quite a large building, so we’re very blessed with that,” Brucks said.
There may be a two-week wait for a haircut appointment, she said, and for those hoping to book an appointment with senior staff members who have long-established clients, the wait could be a bit longer.
Rod Sickler, owner of Rod Sickler Salon and Spa, was in the midst of putting extensive changes in place to reopen May 29, including reducing the 25 hair stations in the salon down to 11 and taking out two of the six shampoo bowls so they’re spaced farther apart, he said.
Appointments were already being booked, and some staff members may have appointments available for reopening weekend, Sickler said.
With a lot of clients and appointments that have been rescheduled three times, Sickler said, his own time is booked for most of June.
He closed his salon a week ahead of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s mandatory lockdown that started in late March, even though it was an extra financial hit, Sickler said. But he was able to bring his staff back a month ago, and they’ve been undergoing extra training, he said.
“We took that time and honed up on our art,” he said.
Some changes clients can expect to find at that salon will be a Plexiglas barrier at the front desk, a closed waiting room (clients there will also be expected to wait in their cars) and contact-free payment options.
Employees will be screened for symptoms and have their temperatures checked daily, and clients will also get a temperature check and be asked to use hand sanitizer as they enter the salon.
Sickler said he’s allowing 15 minutes between hair clients and 30 between spa clients so cleaning and sanitizing can be done in between. He’s also added UV light equipment for extra sanitizing, and will offer clients the option of getting their cellphones sanitized, too, he said.
Sickler and Brucks said the coffee bars in their salons have been turned into sanitizing stations.
“I’ve been a germophobe my whole life,” Sickler said. “I was born for this.”