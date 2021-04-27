CHAMPAIGN — Activists gathered Monday in Champaign to advocate for COVID-19 relief funding to be spent on gun violence prevention.
States, counties and cities are set to receive a combined $350 billion of the recently-passed $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
“Each entity should be giving a percentage of their budget to violence reduction strategies,” said Ciera Bates-Chamberlain, executive director of Live Free Illinois. “We need to make sure that we’re saving lives.”
After meeting at Bethel AME Church in Champaign, the group knocked on doors and encouraged people to contact their representatives.
Live Free Illinois has been conducting similar campaigns in cities across the state.
“We have a serious gun violence problem in this community. It particularly affects Black youth,” said James Kilgore, the co-director of First Followers.
“And there’s very little resources being put into that, and we just think it should be a priority and we want to bring that to the attention of the decision makers.”
Kilgore said gun violence deserves COVID-19 funding because it increased during the pandemic.
“If you look in Champaign and if you look across the country, you’ll find that there’s been a huge uptick in gun violence during the COVID period,” he said.
“Why is that happening? Because of the trauma of COVID impacting particular communities with high unemployment rates, communities already with high levels of gun violence, high levels of incarceration, and there’s a lot of stress, and a lot of trauma, and a lot of that gets expressed through violence.”
After a record year of gun violence in Champaign-Urbana, shootings in 2021 are already ahead of last year’s pace.
As of April 8, there had been 52 shots-fired incidents this year in Champaign, an 86 percent increase from the same period in 2020.
In Urbana, as of April 11, shootings were up 62 percent over the same period in 2020, from 13 to 21.