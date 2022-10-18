CHAMPAIGN — Now that a state order requiring the use of face masks in health care facilities has expired, at least one local health system has removed its own masking requirement.
Christie Clinic announced Monday that patients, health care providers and other employees will no longer have to mask up in its patient-care areas, though masks may still be required in some departments on a case-by-case basis for the safety of immunocompromised patients.
OSF HealthCare was still requiring the use of face masks at its own facilities as of Monday.
“There are no changes to our masking policy to report at this moment,” OSF spokesman Tim Ditman said. “Our leaders continue to monitor the situation.”
Carle Health was still weighing how it will handle the updated order.
“We are aware of the governor’s updated requirements for masking in health care facilities,” said spokeswoman Carolyn Gordon. “As we have throughout the pandemic, Carle Health is seriously weighing all considerations.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s updated executive order removed the weekly testing requirements for unvaccinated health care and long-term-care workers and discontinued the requirement for face coverings in all health care facilities — though masks are still recommended in areas where COVID-19 transmission is high.
None of Illinois’ 102 counties are currently at a high transmission level. Champaign, Ford and Douglas are at medium, while Vermilion and Piatt are at low.
The amended order also removed the state-level vaccine mandate for long-term-care and health care employees consistent with updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A federal rule requiring vaccination for health care and long-term-care workers at Medicare- and Medicaid-ceritfied facilities remains in effect, however.
“Thanks to the tremendous efforts of our health care workers and residents, Illinois has done better at keeping our people safe with vaccines, boosters and masking, which puts us in a position to continue to scale back health care requirements in line with the CDC,” Pritzker said.