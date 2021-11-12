CHAMPAIGN — Champaign-Urbana Public Health District and local health providers have scheduled more opportunities to get COVID-19 booster shots and vaccinations for kids ages 5-11.
Booster shots will be offered on a walk-in basis from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the I Hotel and Conference Center, 1900 S. First St., C.
Booster shots and the pediatric vaccine for kids 5-11 will also be available by appointment only on Saturdays and Sundays through November at Carle Health's facility at Kohl’s Plaza, 1901 N. Market St., C.
Appointments can be booked through the MyCarle patient portal or by calling the Carle hotline at 217-902-6100.
Promise Healthcare, the parent organization of Frances Nelson Health Center, is offering the Pfizer pediatric vaccine by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at 805 Bloomington Road, C.