After three decades in the restaurant business, Imer Ballazhi sees an America so changed by the pandemic that it’s no longer the same country he made his home after leaving the former Yugoslavia.
“I came to this country in 1983, and it was like heaven to me,” he recalled.
These days, he says, “we’re not all together. We’re not on the same page.”
Alexander’s Steakhouse in Champaign and many other restaurants have closed since the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a global pandemic on March 11, 2020. But Country Kettle — the Gibson City restaurant operated by Ballazhi and his wife, Fia — has survived thanks to hard work, long hours and community support, Ballazhi said.
They’ve been in the Gibson City community a long time, he said, “and it’s like family to us.”
In the two years since COVID-19 has changed life as most people remember it, Ballazhi said he lost about six months of business during the times covered by state orders prohibiting indoor service. He and his family have put in long hours, and many employees were lost to enhanced unemployment benefits, he said.
State assistance helped make up some of his losses, Ballazhi said. And things are better these days.
As for his restaurant’s future, he’s hopeful about this coming spring — but he’ll wait and see what warmer weather and the course of the pandemic deliver.
“Right now, we are pushing it, paying bills and doing the best we can,” he said.
Long working hours, community support and government assistance also has helped ET’s in Rantoul keep going — and, in fact, going so well these days that the restaurant is now in the process of expanding, according to owner Eric Thompson.
The 3-year-old ET’s was open only a short time before indoor service was suspended the first time, he recalled. ET’s kept going with carry-out — and with the managers and key staff members who remained on the job, he said.
“We just worked long hours, and we kept going,” he said.
One interesting effect has been that the key employees who have remained now all know how to do each others’ jobs, Thompson said.
Since the start of the year, Thompson said he’s seen interest in applying for jobs picking up, and he’s close to fully staffed.
Starting when daylight savings kicks in again on March 13, he plans to remain open for an extra hour each day — something that was eliminated by early-closure rules that kicked in when the pandemic first started. And construction on the expansion, which is doubling the size of the dining room, should be done about mid-March, he said.
“I’m pretty optimistic,” Thompson said. “We’re investing in more space, more equipment, more employees, and investing in Rantoul.”
Meanwhile, 34-year-old Fiesta Cafe in Champaign has kept going with loyal customers — some of whom have even dropped off donations since the pandemic began — and a big outdoor patio, said owner Ron Haddix.
Fiesta Cafe still has some longtime employees — and also has lost more employees in the last year than it has in probably the last 20, he said.
Taking care of employees has been a big concern, Haddix said. Even during times when indoor dining was prohibited, he kept employees on the payroll to work carryout and delivery service.
Whether he’s fully staffed now depends on how busy it is, he said. Last summer, business revved up to 120 percent with people dining on the patio, then declined again as winter arrived.
As the weather warms up again, he predicted, “we’re going to do a lot of business.”
Despite all the challenges of the past couple of years, Haddix said he believes his restaurant will eventually get back to its pre-pandemic normal. Many people are buying restaurant food on a drive-thru basis, he said, but ultimately, they’ll want to go out to eat again and sit down at a table with their families and friends.
“A big struggle right now is to find people to work and train them and be able to provide service for our customers,” Haddix said.