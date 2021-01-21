CHAMPAIGN — The show will go on at local movie theaters.
Following Savoy 16’s announcement that it would reopen today, AMC said its theaters in Champaign and Danville would reopen Jan. 29. This comes as Region 6 moves into Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan, which allows for the lesser of 50 guests or 50 percent theater capacity.
AMC will have reopened 42 of its Illinois theaters by Jan. 29, and the company said guests will be required to be socially distanced and wear masks.
Its theaters in Champaign and Danville previously reopened in the fall with limited capacity and various safety protocols before shutting down after increased restrictions were put in place.
The theaters are touting the recent releases of “Wonder Woman 1984,” “The Marksman” and “News of the World.”
The Savoy 16 will be reopening for the first time since March, when it closed due to state COVID-19 restrictions and didn’t reopen after owner Goodrich Quality Theatres filed for bankruptcy.
Knoxville, Tenn.-based Phoenix Theatres Entertainment LLC announced in December that it would operate the theater.
The company said it rehired many of the theater’s previous managers and employees, and the theater will have an expanded food menu and a loyalty program.