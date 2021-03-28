CHAMPAIGN — There was a time last year when Linda Abernathy wasn’t quite sure if she wanted to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
That changed after she got the virus herself in November.
Abernathy, 73, of Champaign spent a harrowing 10 days in the hospital, and one of the lingering effects she came home with was feeling winded while climbing a flight of stairs.
Even months later, Abernathy continues to deal with some ongoing COVID-19-related brain fog and sensitivity to light, and until two weeks ago, she had daily nosebleeds.
Abernathy said she and her husband, Phillip, got vaccinated as soon as they had the chance, and the way she sees it, people continuing to turn down a chance for the vaccine are playing Russian roulette with their lives.
“I think people who are dilly-dallying around and are afraid of the shot, they should be more afraid of dying from this COVID-19,” she said.
Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 has been billed not only as a potential way to avoid hospitalization and death but as the ticket to seeing family once again and returning to a more normal, pre-pandemic life.
Yet even with those incentives, thousands of Illinois’ 65-and-older adults who don’t live in long-term-care facilities remain among the unvaccinated.
Statewide, as of Thursday, nearly 67 percent of seniors 65 and older had gotten at least one dose of vaccine. That metric is being watched carefully, because once it hits 70 percent — provided there aren’t signs of COVID-19 resurgence — mitigation restrictions on businesses and gatherings will be eased a bit more.
In Champaign County, as of mid-week, more than 72 percent of seniors had been vaccinated. But there were also roughly 7,000 other older adults in the county yet to get a shot.
Vaccinations have been completed in all of the county’s long-term-care facilities, and a large number of seniors took advantage of clinics that were offered during the first month that age group became eligible, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
To help reach at least some of the remaining unvaccinated older adults, the health district has been offering vaccinations at senior apartment buildings.
And Pryde has repeatedly asked seniors who still haven’t gotten the vaccine to call or email her for help, and has promised to get them in for an appointment.
“We are super concerned with 65 and older, because that is where the morbidity and mortality seems to be,” she said.
Birthday gathering
Abernathy, a former City of Champaign Township supervisor, said her run-in with COVID-19 — which struck not just her but also her husband and some other family members — may have happened at a small 75th-birthday gathering for her husband in late October.
Within three days of that get-together, she said, her husband became ill, tested positive and was in bed for six days.
Before that event, she said, her son-in-law had gone to Chicago to check on his family members with COVID-19, then felt ill himself and stayed away from the birthday celebration. He later tested positive, as did her daughter and three grandchildren, she said.
Abernathy said she first went to the hospital Nov. 10 when she felt so sick she couldn’t get out of bed. Her X-rays showed signs of the virus in her lungs, she said, and she was sent home with a pulse oximeter to self-measure the oxygen level in her blood.
Her doctor called the next day and urged her to go back to the hospital, Abernathy said, and by then, the impact on her lungs had worsened.
The COVID-19 brain fog had already started. Abernathy said she was so confused at that point, she decided to drive herself to the hospital since her husband wasn’t home when her doctor called — but fortunately, she was intercepted on her way by her daughter, who urged her to pull over and drove the rest of the way.
What she recalls about her time in the hospital was daily injections in her stomach, a treatment that made her begin feeling better in about five days, and the isolation in her room. Abernathy considers herself fortunate to have avoided needing a ventilator, and for daily calls with her family and the big window in her hospital room.
“The isolation in that room, it still can bring tears to me that there are people who die, whose family couldn’t even be near them,” she said.
When Abernathy left the hospital, she said, a doctor told her she’d dodged a bullet.
After going home, Abernathy and her husband were in quarantine for two weeks, “but my big job was to breathe, because COVID had damaged my lungs and there was permanent damage in my lungs.”
Also courtesy of COVID-19 was a stabbing pain in her eyes and light sensitivity so bad she wore sunglasses, and still does sometimes when light bothers her, she said. And well into December, she’d still feel out of breath when she reached the top of the stairs in her home.
The unvaccinated
A national Pew Research Center poll conducted in February suggested there have been political and income differences among the factors dividing vaccinated and unvaccinated older adults.
Overall, 41 percent of adults 65 and older had gotten at least one dose of vaccine, but among those older vaccinated adults, 36 percent were Republicans and 48 percent were Democrats.
And income-wise, 57 percent of the vaccinated older adults were considered to be upper income, 42 percent were middle income and 24 percent were lower income.
Vaccine differences related to race and ethnicity had narrowed, researchers found, but seniors in rural areas were 9 percentage points less likely than urban and suburban seniors to get a vaccine.
The health district has also been exploring possible geographic distinctions, at least in Champaign County.
By mapping vaccination data throughout the county, Pryde said her agency hopes to see the areas where fewer people are being vaccinated.
“My guess is once we get our data, we will end up going out on the road, going to the smaller communities,” Pryde said.
The village of Tolono would welcome the health district bringing vaccine to town, and would also provide a facility and help promote it, said village President Rob Murphy.
While Champaign County, including Tolono, has had good access to vaccine, Murphy said, he knows there are seniors who don’t have the technological skills to sign up, and some may also lack transportation to vaccine sites in Champaign-Urbana.
Murphy said he knows there are organizations in the area that provide seniors rides to doctor appointments, and making it clear that they can also be used for vaccine appointments, “maybe that’s what we need to do better as a community.”
In Vermilion County, where 38 percent of seniors 65 and older were still unvaccinated as of a recent state update, drive-thru vaccine clinics may be helping those with mobility issues, said Doug Toole, administrator of the county health department.
But, he contended, there likely remain homebound seniors who still haven’t been able to get out for a shot.
He and Pryde both also said there are undoubtedly some seniors who could be vaccinated but are declining.
“Ideally, I’d rather win those people over with education and just showing that it works rather than trying to mandate,” Toole said. “I don’t see a lot of success with that.”
Encouraging others
Two local Republican officials, state Rep. Mike Marron of Fithian and state Sen. Chapin Rose of Mahomet, have both been vaccinated and encourage others to do likewise.
Marron said he had a mild case of COVID-19 himself in November and got his first vaccine shot in February and the second one this month.
While he encourages vaccination, Marron said he doesn’t believe the state should require it.
“I also think that’s your own personal choice,” he said. “I would be encouraging of people to get the vaccine, but I don’t think it’s our responsibility to mandate it.”
Rose, who said he got his vaccine as soon as he became medically eligible, sees a lack of vaccine access as the biggest hurdle to getting more older adults vaccinated outside Champaign and Piatt counties.
And while he approves of mobile vaccination efforts and use of the Illinois National Guard to help, Rose said, a continued widening of the eligibility pool is crowding out some eligible seniors — especially those who can’t drive an hour or two away from their homes to where more vaccine is available.
In his announcement about expanding eligibility further this month and opening them to everyone 16 and older starting April 12, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state is expecting much more supply in April.
Meanwhile, Rose said he has tried without success to organize two regional vaccination sites serving several area counties each, but has been told there isn’t enough vaccine to get them started.
Illinois is “getting plenty of vaccine to take care of the state’s senior population,” Rose said. “It is being so poorly planned in getting it on the streets, we have left pockets of people behind.”
To the hesitant
Pryde advises seniors and others to talk to their doctors if they’re still unsure about getting vaccinated.
“I guarantee if you talk to your health care provider, they’re going to tell you to go get vaccinated,” she said.
Those who have already gotten vaccinated can also help educate others, Pryde said.
She urged anyone who has been vaccinated and knows someone who still has not to tell them about the experience.
Abernathy said she wants everyone to know COVID-19 is real and deadly.
“Especially our age,” she said. “Once you get it, the whole goal of this virus is your lungs. Without your lungs being healthy, you are not going to live a good life.”
At times, it makes her even a bit mad, Abernathy said, that this pandemic hit as she and her husband were trying to live their best lives in their 70s — knowing their 80s were on the way. Next March, she said, they’ll be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
“All I can say is it’s one of those moments in history where we really have to trust the science, because living through a near-death experience with COVID made me realize that,” she said.