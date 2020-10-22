Normally, an Illinois football gameday — home or away — means a packed house at Legends.
“In the past, it would be shoulder to shoulder,” said Georgia Braem, one of the bar managers at the Campustown establishment. “It would be eight bartenders on, 10 people in the kitchen.”
Because of COVID-19, normal doesn’t apply in 2020.
As Illinois gets set to kick off the season Friday night at Wisconsin, the most Legends will have crowd-wise is half-capacity. Or a bit less.
“We’re very hopeful,” said Braem, who has worked at Legends for 3½ years.
Bears games, especially ones at night, continue to draw crowds. But in normal years, nothing fills the place like an Illinois game.
Braem looks forward to a time when Illinois gamedays go back to the way they used to be.
“Oh, my gosh,” Braem said. “It’s not even for the money. Those days are so much fun. Everyone is hyped up for the football game. It’s high energy in the bar. I miss that.”
Legends has 14 televisions. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, patrons need to be seated and at least 6 feet apart.
★ ★ ★
The UI athletic department is opening up Memorial Stadium for students to watch the game on the scoreboard.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the first-arriving groups allowed to watch the game from the field.
Students can bring food and nonalcoholic drinks.
To attend, students must have their school ID and proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
Masks are required. Groups are allowed and will be spaced out.
The watch party is for students only.
★ ★ ★
The Illinois football players, coaches and staff are traveling to Madison, Wis., on seven buses.
The team departs today and will spend the night at the Madison Marriott West in Middleton, Wis.
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman and deputy AD Warren Hood are driving up Friday.
In the past, the Illinois travel party has flown to games at Wisconsin. Instead, the team will drive the 260 miles.
Illinois will fly to two games this season: at Rutgers Nov. 14 and at Nebraska on Nov. 21. It will bus to the Dec. 12 game at Northwestern.
There will be no crowd in the stands Friday. While some Big Ten venues are allowing family members of players and coaches to attend, Wisconsin, which has a high COVID-19 case count, isn’t one of them.
★ ★ ★
The number of people covering the game will be limited. Just six reporters from Illinois will be allowed to attend, including The News-Gazette’s Scott Richey.
Seventeen seats on the eighth level of the press box are reserved for Wisconsin-based media.
Pre-COVID-19, there was room for 90 total.
The seventh level of the press box holds the radio and television booths. The Wisconsin radio network will have four working, each separated by Plexiglas barriers.
BTN, which is calling the game, has 57 credentials, down 12 from the lone conference game it called at Madison in 2019.
No media will be allowed on the field other than those working for BTN.
Four photographers — representing The Associated Press, USA Today Images, the Wisconsin State Journal and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — will be permitted to shoot photos from the stands.
Overall, 132 credentials will be issued for Friday night’s game, including media, communications staffs and NFL scouts.
The fewest credentials for a Badgers home game in 2019: 270 for Wisconsin-Purdue.