CHAMPAIGN — As new coronavirus infections added up by the thousands this past week, many parents raced to book their adolescent kids for booster shots in Champaign County.
All but two of the 288 booster-shot appointments offered by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District for today and next Saturday for youths 12-15 were filled as of late Friday afternoon.
But there are still other opportunities in the community to get boosters for that newly eligible age group and others, according to Brandon Meline, logistics chief for the health district’s pandemic response team. Meline said he wasn’t surprised to see the Saturday appointments fill up fast.
“We knew parents are itching to get kids boosted,” he said.
Parents who didn’t get their kids in for a Saturday appointment can book any of the health district’s other vaccine appointments, he said. Check the website at c-uphd.org for updates, he advised.
In five days this past week, an additional 3,133 Champaign County residents tested positive for COVID-19, including 714 added to the total Friday. That doesn’t include rapid tests done at home, which aren’t included in health district data.
As of Friday, there were 6,669 currently active cases countywide, an increase of 503 over the previous day. Since Dec. 29, the number of currently active cases in Champaign County has more than doubled, according to health district data.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 201,428 new COVID-19 cases statewide from Dec. 31 through Thursday, along with 444 additional deaths.
The preliminary seven-day positivity rate statewide as a percentage of tests was 15.2 percent. There were 47 Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, five fewer than the day before.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized throughout the Carle Health system also declined a bit Friday to 181. Of those patients, 134 were in Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, with 11 of those patients in intensive care.
Here’s a look at where the most currently active cases in Champaign County were by ZIP code, as of Friday:
- Champaign/61821: 1,159.
- Champaign/61820: 1,124.
- Champaign/61822: 883.
- Urbana/61801: 727.
- Urbana/61802: 719.
- Rantoul/61866: 448.
- Mahomet/61853: 443.