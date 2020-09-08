ARCOLA — The summer of canceled July 4 fireworks and festivals will soon come to a close, but what about some fireworks in September?
Arcola has scheduled a free drive-in fireworks display for Saturday — the same weekend the famous Arcola Broom Corn Festival would have been held had it not been canceled due to the pandemic.
The fireworks show will be held at the Best Western Plus Green Mill Village Hotel & Suites starting at 8:30 p.m.
Plans call for spectators in parking spots to be spaced well away from each other.
City Administrator Bill Wagoner said there will be on-street parking for the first 150 vehicles to arrive, and spots will be marked off at 30-foot intervals — enough space for a vehicle to be parked and people in each one to sit in lawn chairs in their own spaces without being near people in other parking spots.
Parking will begin at 7 p.m.
For those who don’t get a space, the fireworks should be visible from quite a distance because this will be an all-aerial display, Wagoner said.
“As long as somebody is on the east side of town, they should be able to see it,” he said.
Arcola’s July 4 fireworks display had actually been rescheduled for the weekend of the Broom Corn Festival, which was to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, Wagoner said.
With so little for everyone to do this summer, and now no football either, he said, “we decided to keep the fireworks.”
The fireworks will be launched at the south end of the Green Mill Village property, and it will be about a 20-minute show, Wagoner said.
Visitors planning to come from outside Arcola should take the Arcola exit off Interstate 57. Police will be directing traffic, he said.
People are also encouraged to choose viewing spots out in the countryside. There won’t be any other activities with the fireworks, Wagoner said.
“We may have a lemon-shake-up stand on site,” he said. “We’re trying to get that coordinated.”
The fireworks show is being funded through private donations, Wagoner said.