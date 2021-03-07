CHAMPAIGN — When he looks back at Easter 2020, Monsignor Stanley Deptula can honestly say it was one of the darkest moments of his priesthood.
“That our people could not come into church,” marveled the pastor of Champaign’s St. Matthew Catholic Church. “That on Easter Sunday, they weren’t allowed to receive Holy Communion.”
Nearly a year later, the COVID-19 pandemic that left churches in Illinois closed last spring for in-person worship continues to linger.
But things are looking up for Easter 2021.
Many area churches have reopened their doors since the state’s stay-at-home order was lifted last June, and they’ve learned to conduct in-person services under a whole new set of safety rules.
And many have reached beyond the walls of their buildings to bring those services to members of their congregations — and others — in creative, new ways, in parking lots, tents and livestreamed right into private living rooms.
Having the church closed for Easter last year may have brought sadness, but Deptula won’t be focusing on that in his Easter message this year.
“It’s going to be resurrection, new life and victory over death,” he said.
Across town, Champaign’s Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church didn’t reopen its doors when the state shutdown was lifted, so Easter this year is going to be significant in more ways than usual.
It will be the church’s first return to in-person services, according to Pastor Keith Thomas.
Over the past year, all worship has been virtual, and, Thomas said, “it’s been very successful.”
That’s in part because some people have become comfortable with being at home versus coming to church for services, Thomas said, though some also miss the fellowship of worshiping together at church.
Church leaders have also found Mt. Olive’s virtual services are being watched beyond the congregation by others, even those living in other cities and states, Thomas said.
“What we find is that our footprint has reached outside our normal congregation,” he said.
While making services available virtually will continue, Thomas said, he knows there are those restless to return to church.
What those returning can expect, he said, is a smaller number of people allowed to attend per service — with capacity to be controlled by registering to attend in advance, Thomas said.
And the service will be streamlined to be shorter than services pre-pandemic, he said, “but still very, very purposeful.”
And, Thomas said, “we won’t be able to hug, to embrace.”
He expects most people will understand the risks these measures are intended to avoid amid the excitement of coming back.
Closing the church was something Thomas said he never expected to have to do.
“It’s an exciting and momentous occasion to say that we have overcome the obstacle that was in our way,” he said. “It’s akin to David slaying the giant.”
St. Matthew
How will Easter Masses look this year at St. Matthew in Champaign ?
“Thankfully, it will be very different from last year, thanks be to God,” Deptula said.
A lot has been learned in the past year, he said — and that’s included how to be fluid, flexible and prepared for anything to change.
“What we’ve learned from last year is that while we don’t need to live in fear, we do need to live in caution,” he said.
St. Matthew has been offering something for everyone — livestreamed masses, in-person masses in the church with social-distancing and mask requirements in place, drive-thru confession and communion and a popular parking-lot mass that continued through even the coldest days of winter.
St. Matthew will be following the guidelines for Palm Sunday, Holy Week and Easter Sunday that were just issued from the Diocese of Peoria and the Vatican, Deptula said.
The blessing and distributing of palms on Palm Sunday, which was off the table for last year, will be permitted this year, Deptula said.
“I know Holy Week will feel a lot more like normal,” he said.
Washing of the feet on Holy Thursday this year has been discouraged, he said, and veneration of the cross on Good Friday will be done from a distance rather than people approaching the cross one by one, he said.
And much of the Easter vigil on Holy Saturday will be the same, though holy water will be available in individual containers rather than from a communal font.
Deptula said St. Matthew will offer the same number of masses for Easter as usual, and if the weather is good, the parking-lot mass could be very big.
With a growing number of people vaccinated for COVID-19 and the numbers of daily new cases in the local community tapering off, Deptula has seen a “beautiful return to church” in recent weeks, he said.
And about that dark moment when churches were closed last Easter, Deptula also recalls a bright moment during Holy Week that touched his heart. A temporary tabernacle was placed in the church vestibule where it could be viewed from the outside, and for over an hour, people drove by just to spend a moment of reverence with Jesus, he said.
“That is a moment I will never forget,” Deptula said.
Trinity Lutheran
One of the first things leaders of Trinity Lutheran Church in Urbana did at the start of the pandemic last year was to order a camera to conduct remote services and set up a Zoom webinar account, Pastor Shawn Boylan recalled.
When the state permitted reopening, church leaders ordered an online booking system so in-person services could resume at a safe attendance level and the church would have the ability to get in touch with everyone at a service — in the event that it was later discovered someone was there with an active COVID-19 infection.
Entrance and exit routes were set up and masks were made available, and individual cups for communion were ordered so that instead of having people line up to receive Holy Communion, those cups could be picked up as people come in and communion could be received together from where people are sitting, Boylan said.
“That’s worked really well,” he said. “We’ve been really happy with that.”
These days, Boylan said, there’s a new sense of ease and safety about coming back to church — though he’s read many people are still streaming church services — and even those who attend regularly are continuing to supplement with online services.
“I think it’s too early to tell how it’s going to impact things in the long run,” he said.
Plans haven’t been finalized yet for this year’s Easter, Boylan said, but he anticipates there will be a Saturday service and one or two on Sunday.
“I think worship is going to happen and we are going to celebrate the resurrection of Christ,” he said.
The pandemic has been, in part, an opportunity to learn and grow, Boylan said, and, “it’s been a very, very good education for us.”
One thing that’s been learned is the importance of and appreciation for relationships — those people have with each other and with their God, according to Boylan.
“We need to remind people the relationships we have with each other and with Christ are more important than buildings,” he said.
Vineyard
The Vineyard Church of Central Illinois in Urbana has been back open for in-person services inside the church since last October, when it became too cold for the tent services that had been held over the previous two months, according to senior pastors Mike and Julie Yoder.
The church has also continued to make services available for streaming, since not everyone is comfortable yet with being inside a church building, they said.
When the state shutdown began in late March last year, Julie Yoder said she thought the church would be back open by Easter that year.
It was a saving grace that nobody knew then that the shutdown would last beyond a couple of weeks, she said.
Instead of waking up and getting ready to go to church last year, she recalled, Easter was bittersweet, with her and a film crew pre-recording the service for online worshipers.
On the up side, the church already had years’ worth of experience making its services available online and already had the infrastructure in place, Mike Yoder said.
And, he said, “we’ve learned to be flexible, to connect with people in different ways.”
For Easter, the Vineyard will use a reservation system for in-person attendance and continue to follow the masking and social distancing protocols already in place, the Yoders said.
Services will likely be at the normal times, they said, and church leaders are still evaluating whether another service will be added.
While making services available online will continue, Julie Yoder said more people have returned to the church building every week and 15 to 20 people have been taking a class for new members over the past month.
The past year has made many people reevaluate their lives and their relationships, Mike Yoder said. And for some people who had walked away from church, this experience has made them more open to faith once again, he said.
One thing learned in the past year is that it’s a privilege to gather together and worship, and, “we want to be incredibly grateful that we can do it this year,” Julie Yoder said.
“I have felt so much emotion this year,” she said. “I think it’s going to be an emotional moment together as a church family. I don’t want to redo this past year, but I think I want to embrace the lessons that we have learned. I want to move forward with deep gratitude and faithfulness.”
No safer place
With many online church options made available during the pandemic, one-third of U.S. adults had watched a religious service online during a month this past summer, and 18 percent had tried streaming a church service for the very first time, according to a Pew Research Center poll released this past August.
But 92 percent of adults who were church regulars before the pandemic began also said they planned to resume attending services in person, at least as much as they did before, when the pandemic is over, researchers found.
Cheri Rakers of Savoy returned to in-person mass at her parish, Holy Cross Catholic Church in Champaign, as soon as it became available.
“I don’t think there’s a safer place, honestly,” she said.
A regular at 8 a.m. Sunday mass at Holy Cross, Rakers said she thinks of her church as family.
Lent has always been one of her favorite seasons in the Catholic church, Rakers said, and she’s looking forward to Holy Week and Easter Sunday.
“I’ve never been worried in church,” she said.