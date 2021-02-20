NORMAL — Anthony Giboney of Champaign called it “a dream come true.”
“I’ve been waiting on this my whole life,” he said.
Giboney is among the approximately 4,000 spring graduates at Illinois State University who are eligible to receive their degrees in a hybrid event this spring.
He will walk across the stage at Redbird Arena April 24. His girlfriend, D’Mari Smith, will do the same the day before.
While some area colleges and universities are undecided on what graduation will look like, the process has already been established at ISU.
Graduates can sign up for the event, which will also include having their name read and photos taken. Up to four guests per student will be allowed.
At the University of Illinois, commencement and convocations are scheduled May 15-16. What form that will take has not yet been decided, Urbana campus spokeswoman Robin Kaler said.
No decision has been made at Eastern Illinois University, either.
Parkland College will salute its Class of 2021 virtually. The graduation will be held May 13 with Mazdack Rassi delivering the keynote address.
At Danville Area Community College, officials are studying how best to honor graduates.
For future ISU grad Giboney, the pandemic was actually a blessing for him and his girlfriend.
Their baby was born last year, and the availability of online classes made it possible for them to stay home and take classes while also watching their child.
Giboney, a graduate of Champaign Central and Parkland College, is due to receive a bachelor’s degree in political science from ISU, while Smith will earn a degree in business administration.
He interned with State Sen. Scott Bennett and is considering either studying to become a lawyer or a paralegal and one day running for political office.
ISU Associate Dean of Students Jill Benson said the university’s graduation will be spread over 11 days. Ten grads at a time will be accorded 15-minute time slots.
“We typically have 4,000 graduates,” Benson said. “We combine our spring and summer graduates. But we have also invited back all of our 2020 graduates to participate since they did not have that opportunity last year.”
Benson said ISU polled graduates “who have told us the most important thing to them is the opportunity to cross the stage and have their names announced.”
DACC’s Lara Conklin, executive director of college relations, said the decision could be forthcoming in the next couple of weeks.
“We have talked about ways that we can have graduates be in person, and we have talked about what to do in case we can’t,” Conklin said.
No deadline has been set to make a decision.
“It’s much too early,” Conklin said.
“We are studying our options, and we want to come up with the best option for our students. We want to be able to celebrate; we want to celebrate them, and we want to follow the guidelines for public events.”
Conklin said DACC officials will keep an eye on COVID-19 positivity and vaccination rates in Vermilion County.
“We’re hoping to do something where they can wear caps and gowns and walk across the stage, but only if it’s safe.”
No decision has been made at Eastern Illinois University either.
Josh Reinhart, public information coordinator said, “We will certainly follow the guidelines issued to us by state agencies.
“Once we make that decision, we will absolutely share that with our stakeholders.”