CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County has lost two women in their 50s to COVID-19 in the past two weeks.
And that serves as a grim reminder that, while daily COVID-19 case numbers have been lower lately, the pandemic is far from over.
The latest death — the county’s 156th — was announced by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District on Tuesday, and the one preceding that was announced June 23.
The health district doesn’t disclose anyone’s individual vaccination status, but data shows the risk of death from COVID-19 remains proportionately higher for unvaccinated people.
Of the 19 COVID-19 deaths in Champaign County since April 1, 16 were among people who hadn’t been vaccinated, according to Awais Vaid, deputy administrator of the health district.
The three vaccinated people with COVID-19 who died also had severe underlying health conditions, he said.
In Vermilion County, where just 31.05 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, there have been even more unvaccinated people dying since April 1.
Doug Toole, administrator of that county’s health Department, said 24 of the 27 people who have died of COVID-19 since April 1 weren’t vaccinated.
Vermilion County’s latest two deaths, both in men in their 90s, boosted the death toll in that county to 149.
Most July 4 weekend gatherings were held outdoors, Toole said, but with not enough people getting the vaccine, “we remain worried here.”
With fewer than half of Champaign County’s total population vaccinated (47.5 percent), the impact of get-togethers during the extended holiday weekend is also a concern there, Vaid said — especially among demographics and in geographic areas in which vaccinations have been lowest.
That includes several smaller communities outside Champaign-Urbana — and some pockets within C-U — and among lower-vaccinated demographic groups, including youths 12-15 and Black and Latino/Latina populations, he said.
A map provided by the health district from early June shows a wide swing in vaccination rates in Champaign County, with populations in some areas about 30 to 35 percent vaccinated and populations in others about 52 to 67 percent vaccinated.
Meanwhile, even small daily increases in cases have added up, with 202 new positive tests in Champaign County since June 1.
Of those, 44 cases were considered to be active as of Tuesday.
Vaid recalled that new cases were also down last summer as people were outdoors more, lowering the risk.
With the start of school, indoor gatherings and people returning to the community from summer travel, “that’s going to be a big concern,” he said.
Some help, he said, will come from the University of Illinois’ requirement that all returning students for the fall semester be fully vaccinated, and that those who aren’t are still required to wear face masks and participate in regular testing, Vaid said.
Champaign County has yet to see the more aggressive and infectious delta variant among positive cases, but state officials have projected that that variant will be the dominant strain in Illinois by fall.