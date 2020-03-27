URBANA — Urbana Fire Capt. Dave Wisher and five other firefighters were frankly having a lot of fun Thursday morning testing out the department’s latest whiz-bang acquisition.
“We’ll do this all day,” said a gleeful Wisher, in the parking lot of Lincoln Square in downtown Urbana, where firefighters were training on a $1.3 million aerial platform truck that went into service Monday.
Unless, of course, they get called to a fire or a medical emergency, and then it’s almost business as usual for them.
“We’re sending everybody out, just not like we normally do,” said Urbana Fire Chief Chuck Lauss.
In both Urbana and Champaign, where firefighters also serve as emergency medical technicians, departments are limiting who assesses a patient because of the coronavirus pandemic. That firefighter must use personal protective equipment like gloves, goggles and a mask.
But even before arrival, firefighters have an idea what they’re about to encounter.
“About a month ago, we coordinated with METCAD (the agency that sends first responders to calls) to alert us when there was a potential coronavirus patient,” said Champaign Fire Batallion Chief Andy Quarnstrom, who is overseeing the department’s COVID-19 response.
If the answers indicate someone who might be infected, METCAD gives firefighters a code so they know how to protect themselves. If additional firefighters are needed to assist, the company commander decides who and how many should go in.
“First and foremost, treat the patient, but limit our exposure to ... coronavirus,” Quarnstrom said.
Quarnstrom and Lauss have been part of many meetings in the last few weeks, most of them in the last two weeks by computer or phone, to prepare for all the “what-ifs.”
“We don’t know what we don’t know,” said Quarnstrom, a 23-year firefighter who is also City of Champaign Township supervisor, and in that role, serves as chairman of the board of Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. “It’s been unique because all my roles complement each other well.”
Lauss, a 32-year firefighter, said previous experiences with Ebola, swine flu and the H1N1 viruses, and even the country’s shorter shutdown after 9/11, all helped prepare first responders for what we are seeing now.
“This is one of those things that really has made us step back and create some in-depth preparations, be more cautious and realize it’s going to take a little more time to recover,” he said.
Both departments report having healthy workforces for now and plenty of protective equipment.
“We collaboratively have requested a large order of additional (personal protective equipment). If it gets as bad as it possibly could, we will have it on hand,” Quarnstrom said.
What has changed in daily life for the firefighters are some of the proactive duties they take on in the spring, like walk-throughs of large buildings to familiarize themselves with layouts in the event they should ever have to fight a fire there.
“Inspections have been postponed,” Lauss said. “This would be the time when we really step that up. We don’t like taking apparatus out when it’s real cold because of the potential of freezing a pump.”
He said those will be rescheduled when feasible.
Additionally, training has been limited to one company at a time instead of multiple companies together, both men said.
A company is usually three or four firefighters.
“It’s not hard to train with just two others. But some trainings are more beneficial with larger groups,” Quarnstrom said.
Champaign firefighters are working on social distancing by eating their meals in a larger training room where they can spread out or having meetings out in the truck bays.
All area fire stations are limiting who comes through the door.
“There are no tours, no public,” Lauss said, adding firefighters’ family members are no longer being admitted. Normally they are, because firefighters work 24 hours on and 48 off. And sometimes those hours are even longer if overtime is required.
“They are very, very, very conscious of cleaning the station — twice a day,” he said. “It’s got a clean smell every time you walk in.”
Quarnstrom noted the pandemic has also delayed testing for promotions.
“Normally, we have about 20-something engineers testing for the next rank. We want to minimize exposure,” he said.
Meanwhile, Urbana fire crews are enjoying training on their new aerial platform truck, just a few at a time, and have been doing so all week.
Lauss said it arrived from the manufacturer in late January, and since then, crews have been working to equip it, finishing that work sufficiently to call it ready for the public Monday. It hasn’t been needed yet.
The new rig, the first of its kind for Urbana, has the ability to take a bucket on a platform up 100 feet to rescue a person and/or to direct water on a fire.
Wisher said with the existing aerial “stick” truck, which basically extends a ladder almost straight up, it’s hard to get a citizen to climb down, unless “your hair is starting to smoke.”
“This is so much safer,” Wisher said, adding the bucket and platform can be lowered all the way to the ground.
At 18 feet wide with the stabilizing outriggers, “it’s tight going through city streets,” he said, adding that’s another reason they need to keep training.
Urbana doesn’t have many high-rises, Wisher noted. At about 10 stories, the private Hendrick House dormitory at 904 W. Green St. is the city’s tallest structure.
The new platform truck will live in Urbana’s main station on Vine Street.
“It fills her up in there,” Wisher observed.