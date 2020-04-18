URBANA — With Illinois’ stay-at-home order about to enter a fifth week, a growing number of area households have been needing help putting food on the table.
The Eastern Illinois Foodbank and its network of food pantries across 18 counties have been seeing the need firsthand, with more families seeking help at pantries for the very first time, according to Molly Delaney, the food bank’s vice president of development.
Of the 14,668 households served between March 11 and April 17, 3,483 of them were seeking food assistance for the first time — 11 percent more than in the previous five weeks, Delaney said. The need has varied across the counties the food bank serves, but the biggest increase in new households seeking food help was in Vermilion County, which saw a 33.5 percent increase, she said.
Carol Olson, director of the food pantry at St. James United Methodist Church, Danville, said that pantry has continued its monthly food distributions, though for coronavirus-related safety reasons, families currently are being handed bags of food rather than being able to make choices.
She, too, has seen the rising demand. At the church’s monthly distribution in March, the pantry gave away 300 food bags, and at a distribution this past week, 420 bags were given away, she said.
St. James pantry volunteers were prepared for an uptick in demand after hearing about the increase in households seeking help at a recent food bank drive-thru distribution in Tilton, Olson said.
Mobile food distributions are currently being operated on a drive-thru basis — again, for safety’s sake, Delaney said.
At the Tilton drive-thru event April 4, more than 30,000 pounds of food was given to more than 500 households — compared with what would typically be 10,000 pounds of food given to 150 households at a mobile event, she said.
While the St. James pantry was prepared for more demand, it still ran out of food, Olson said.
“We had told people we would be open from 1:30 to 6:30, but by 4:30, our bags were all gone,” she said.
The food pantry at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Tolono, serves a smaller number of households — but there too, there’s been an increase in demand, “especially among the elderly,” said Jan Blaney.
That food pantry, open twice a week, typically serves 10 to 20 households, but that’s recently grown to 15 to 25, she said.
The St. Patrick pantry is still allowing families to come in and make their selections, but with some safety changes. Only one person is allowed in at a time, and gloved and masked volunteers are the only ones allowed to touch the food and load it into clients’ boxes, Blaney said.
“We have quite a system,” Blaney said. “My husband guards the door. When they pull in, we give them a number.”
Delaney said 90 percent of the food bank’s partner food pantries and programs are still operating.
And since more people are newly unemployed, Delaney said the food bank has tried to reduce whatever barriers it can to help get food to those who need it.
Meanwhile, donations have also increased to help support the extra need, Delaney said.
Between Feb. 1 and April 10, the food bank had a 21 percent increase in donations compared with the same period last year — and that includes about a 12 percent increase in new donors, she said.
While the food bank is keeping up with current needs, Delaney said, expectations are that increased needs will remain many months beyond the reopening of the country people getting back to work.
The national food bank network Feeding America has warned food banks to expect a 9 percent increase in food insecurity over the upcoming year, she said.
“The impact of this on families is going to go on for a long time,” she said.