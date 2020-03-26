Rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the next three days — not ideal for golf.
But when the weather clears, golfers will have area courses available.
The University of Illinois Orange and Blue, Mahomet’s Lake of the Woods and Rantoul’s Willow Pond were all open Wednesday — with new rules necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Orange and Blue General Manager Mike Wallner was given the go-ahead at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
There is no cart rental and the clubhouse is closed.
“Basically, all we have open is golf for walkers only,” Wallner said. “We’ll probably end up with 30-35 golfers today. Literally, the phone rang off the hook.
“Just being able to be open and give people an option to do something besides walk around the park, I know it has made our season-pass holders really, really happy.”
“Obviously, we’re under tough times in the country. But golf, they say, is one of the safer places to be.”
At Lake of the Woods, club Pro David Sebestik talked about the changes on “A Penny for Your Thoughts” on WDWS 1400-AM.
There will be no tee times or carts. The clubhouse will be closed, with greens fees paid electronically.
Social distancing is part of it, too. No high-fives or handshakes.
The players won’t even need to touch the flags. The cup liners are being raised to prevent balls from dropping into the holes.
Willow Pond is also staying open. As of early Wednesday afternoon, about 20 golfers were on the course, all walking.
Golfers pay at the clubhouse and are entering from the back of the building.
Wednesday was sunny with temperatures in the low 50s. A nice day for golf.
“Normally, we’d probably be packed, especially if we could have carts out,” Willow Pond Assistant Manager Tim Kerr said. “But we’re taking as many precautions as possible.”
The balls are not hitting the bottom of the cup, which should speed up the pace of play and lower scores.
Kerr said the players are being cooperative.
Champaign’s Legends course remains closed until April 1. When it opens, the clubhouse, driving range and food-and-beverage service won’t be available.
The course is setting up prepaid tee times.
“Someone will be on site on the course and we’ll be just waving you through to the first tee,” said Ben Flescher, the course supervisor.
Danville’s Turtle Run was closed Wednesday because of wet conditions. No decision has been made about when the course will open.