CHAMPAIGN — If you’re hoping to take care of your COVID-19 vaccination with just a single shot, it may still be a bit down the road before that opportunity becomes available.
Local health officials expect the first allotments of the long-awaited and newly authorized single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to first become available in the local area on a very limited basis.
As of Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health anticipated receiving about 22,000 doses for Chicago and 83,000 for the rest of the state this week, according to agency spokeswoman Melaney Arnold.
“We anticipate these doses in Illinois on Wednesday,” she said Tuesday. “The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed to providers across the state.”
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is unlikely to know if Champaign County will be among the first in the state to get some of those doses until after Thursday or Friday, according to Brandon Meline, its COVID-19 response coordinator.
And the first allotment the county does receive is likely to be small, possibly 100-200 doses, he said.
How the vaccine would be distributed is still in the planning stage, but it’s possible it will be made available to those eligible in targeted populations, Meline said.
For instance, it may go to underserved neighborhoods or areas where the vaccination rate has been lower and people are less likely to show up for the second shot required for the other two vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, Meline said.
As more and more of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine becomes available, he said, the health district is also discussing the possibility of getting it into the arms of younger and healthier people — some of whom may be less likely to return for a second dose — as that population becomes eligible.
“This might be a good vaccine for McKinley to have,” Meline said, referring to the health center that serves the University of Illinois campus.
As more people become fully vaccinated and share their second-shot side-effect experiences with others, Meline said a single-dose vaccine may also prove to be a good way to reach those who are hesitant.
For now, he said, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine isn’t going to have a significant impact on vaccinations until it becomes available in higher volume.
“It ought to be a nicer tool as we get into later spring or summer,” he said.
Johnson & Johnson is planning to have 100 million doses available by the end of June, and the White House announced Tuesday that Merck & Co. will help with production to speed up delivery.
The Ford County Health Department hasn’t made plans yet for how it will use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Administrator Lana Sample said.
Based on vaccine distribution so far and the county’s population, she doesn’t anticipate receiving any of that type soon.
“I’m going to anticipate we may be one of the last counties to get it,” she said.
Health departments in Douglas and Vermilion counties are also in the dark about whether they will get any Johnson & Johnson vaccine from the first shipment coming to Illinois.
However, “we don’t anticipate receiving any,” said Douglas County Health Department spokeswoman Summer Phillips.
If and when her county does receive a Johnson & Johnson allotment, she said, it would likely go to those currently eligible for vaccine that the department hasn’t yet been able to serve.
“We would definitely welcome any vaccine,” Phillips said. “Any and all that they want to send us, we would take and we would make use of it.”
Likewise in Vermilion County.
“Any vaccine is welcome — not turning that down,” said county health department Administrator Doug Toole.
Toole said he’s been told not to hold his breath in terms of getting any of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine arriving in the state this week, “but that could be wrong.”