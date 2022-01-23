In about four months, high schools will hold their graduation ceremonies, and several already know when they will be.
Danville High School planned a ceremony similar to last year’s, according to Principal Tracy Cherry. The ceremony is set for 6 p.m. June 4 at the football field. A rain date of 3 p.m. June 5 has also been scheduled at Palmer Arena.
“We took it back to the way we did it traditionally, mostly due to COVID,” Cherry said. “It ended up being much nicer than what we normally do” because it allowed more people to attend.
“The kids loved it. They loved having it on the football field, having it at the school. Through all this COVID, we’ve tried a lot of different things.”
Champaign Unit 4 Chief Communications Officer Stacey Moore said Central and Centennial high school graduations will both be held May 24.
Central’s will be at 6 p.m. at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, and Centennial’s will be at 8 p.m. at State Farm Center.
At Mahomet-Seymour, graduation is set for 7 p.m. May 20 at Krannert.
Principal Chad Benedict said that is a switch from last year when three different ceremonies were held the same night in the high school gym due to the pandemic.
“Students could sign up for a particular ceremony,” Benedict said. “The valedictorian and salutatorian and class president spoke at all three.”
Rantoul Township High School Superintendent Scott Amerio said plans have not been finalized for graduation. But he added that administrators received a great deal of public comments on how last year’s went.
The service was held outdoors on a Saturday morning rather than a Friday evening, and the seating arrangement was changed from previous years so that graduates sat in the bleachers and families sat on the field instead of the other way around.