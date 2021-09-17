URBANA — As the surge of COVID-19 cases fueled by the delta variant continues, area hospitals have been getting more transfer requests from outside their regions for patients in need of intensive-care beds.
As of Wednesday, the number of ICU beds in use in nearly every region of the state was in the 80 percent range, and Region 5 in southern Illinois had zero ICU beds available, according to the Illinois Department of Public health.
Region 6 in East Central Illinois had 22 out of a total 143 ICU beds available.
Urbana-based Carle Health has been experiencing a big increase in the numbers of patient-transfer requests from other hospitals — and from a broader-than-usual area both in state and from others in the South and Midwest, according to Chief Operating Officer Matthew Kolb.
Pre-pandemic, Carle could accept 90 percent-plus of patient-transfer requests, Kolb said, but that figured is closer to 60 percent now.
Not all the transfer requests are for COVID-19 patients, he said, but requests from other hospitals to accept COVID-19-positive transfers have recently doubled from about 10 percent to more than 20 percent.
“Triaging those patients has become increasingly important, and we want to make sure that the critically ill patients have access,” he said.
Priority for transfers to Carle hospitals is going to patients from within its service regions, according to spokeswoman Brittany Simon.
Carle is still able to accommodate critically ill and injured patients, partly by conserving hospital beds through postponing some elective surgeries and managing the care of some COVID-19 patients at their homes, Kolb said.
But the strain the pandemic is placing on hospital resources is a continued concern, he added.
As of Wednesday, 21 of the 95 COVID-19 patients in Carle’s five hospitals were in intensive care.
Of those 95 total patients, 66 were at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, which operates the region’s Level 1 trauma center. Of those 66, 16 were in intensive care.
Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Coles County is also getting patient-transfer requests from other hospitals, and “we haven’t been able to accommodate any,” spokeswoman Patty Peterson said.
On Thursday, Sarah Bush Lincoln had 33 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, three of them in critical care, and all nine of the hospital’s critical-care beds were full, she said.
Some hospitals have been calling Sarah Bush Lincoln daily to check on bed availability in case they need it, Peterson said.
“We did not receive these types of calls before. This is just during this surge of the pandemic,” she said. “This did not happen last fall. More people are more severely ill during this surge.”
Two hospitals in Springfield and Decatur have also been getting transfer requests from multiple states.
“In the last five weeks, Memorial Medical Center in Springfield and Decatur Memorial Hospital have received requests to transfer COVID-19 patients from hospitals in multiple states, including Missouri, Iowa, Louisiana, Kansas, Indiana, Arkansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Texas,” said Memorial Health System spokesman Michael Leathers. “We were unable to accept any of these requests as we are prioritizing our limited bed availability to serve our local regional service area.
Peoria-based OSF HealthCare, which has 15 hospitals, including in Urbana and Danville, is also seeing patient-transfer requests from outside its normal referral regions, according to Dr. Benjamin Kemp, an emergency medicine physician and medical director of OSF’s Care Hub.
Some calls are coming from southern Illinois, and in the past month or two, some occasionally have come from hospitals as far away as Indiana, Iowa and Missouri, he said.
“We certainly try to help when we can and we have open ICU beds, and there is not somebody in our region waiting,” Kemp said.
OSF handles patient-transfer requests on a system-wide basis through its Care Hub, which serves as a command center for patients’ movements throughout the system, Kemp said.
While COVID-19 is placing added strain on all of OSF’s hospitals, he said, the health system is still able to accommodate the majority of transfer requests that are coming in.