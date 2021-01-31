CHAMPAIGN — The hailstorm this summer may have been bad news for homeowners, but it was good news for some hotels.
Candlewood Suites General Manager John Hammond said up until recently, he had roofing crews staying at his Champaign hotel for months.
“Then we had a lot of insurance adjusters here,” he said. “It was an unfortunate incident, but it was nice for us.”
As an extended-stay hotel, Candlewood Suites is doing better than those geared more toward tourism, Hammond said.
“We have full kitchens and the amenities people want, especially with the pandemic,” he said. “People like to cook their own food now.”
Occupancy at Candlewood Suites recently has been comparable to normal, Hammond said, though it definitely struggled earlier in 2020.
“We haven’t had to lay anyone off or furlough people. We’ve been fortunate to maintain decent occupancy,” he said. “We did have a hit, but it could’ve been more drastic.”
It’s also benefited from road work and construction a wind farm, Hammond said.
Nationwide, occupancy rates dipped to nearly 20 percent last April, rose to about 50 percent during the summer and now are around 40 percent, according to the hospitality benchmarking firm STR.
“Occupancy is still very low in the area, between 20 to 30 percent for January,” said Laura Rittenhouse, president of the Champaign-Urbana Hotel and Lodging Association. “Typically, it is double that. We have seen slight increases in reservation bookings lately with the movement of our region to higher phases and lower tiers. We hope to see that continue and increase now that the vaccine is being distributed.”
“Strangely, there is still traffic at hotels,” said Peter Tomaras, a former hotel operator and current consultant to the industry.
“I go by the I Hotel quite a bit, and there is certainly some traffic,” he said, with TV crews and officials for Illini basketball games. “Generally there just seems to be enough travel continuing to keep people afloat.”
Some hotels closed temporarily last spring, but Tomaras said he isn’t aware of any local hotels closing permanently.
While more than 15 restaurants in Champaign-Urbana have closed for good, Tomaras said some fees are being relaxed during the pandemic.
Some companies have held back collecting franchise or management fees, he said, and banks aren’t likely to foreclose on a hotel.
“Most banks don’t want to go into the hotel business,” he said.
“I think people are just trying to bear with the situation rather than demand fees and payments. Creditors don’t want to foreclose hotels because then they’ve got a hotel.”