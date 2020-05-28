Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 81F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.